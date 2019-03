The Multi-Use Complex will be open during Spring Break this year and ready for families to make a splash and enjoy their vacation. The park will be open March 9 through the 16th, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. each day. There will be an $8 entrance fee.

The waterpark and natatorium sections will be open and are located at 723 FM 1554 and anyone with questions can call 361-668-7278.