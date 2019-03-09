25 years ago:
AUSTIN — Gov. Ann Richards the Democratic nomination for a second term on Tuesday and will face Republican George W. Bush, a son of the President she once mocked.
50 years ago:
CAIRO - Israeli mortar fire Sunday killed Egyptian Chief of Staff Gen. Abdel Moneim Riad in the thick of fighting at the Suez Canal.
75 years ago:
ALLIED HEADQUARTERS, Southwest Pacific - Allied ground troops on newly-won positions around the rim of the Bismarck Sea had a breathing spell, headquarters reported today, while American light naval craft and planes hit the Japanese with stinging new blows.
100 years ago:
News happening from the Canyon Community: Mr. McNealy was shopping in Lubbock Saturday.