The National Charity League honored more than two dozen of its debutantes with a High School Senior Recognition Banquet last month at the Lubbock Country Club.

The young women’s predecessors were called ticktockers because they came to a work site where their mothers were doing volunteer work for the community, and they had nothing to do except watch the clock, according to A-J Media archives.

That has changed, and a new generation of ticktockers volunteer their own work along with that of their mothers. These young women have been serving as volunteers since seventh grade.

The seniors who were honored, with their schools and their mothers who presented them at the recognition program, are listed in the photos accompanying this story.