TULSA, Okla. — Roderick Smith scored 13 points and Will Lienhard had 10 points and 18 rebounds, leading No. 6 seed Oklahoma Christian to a 56-48 conquest of No. 3 seed Lubbock Christian University in the first round of the Heartland Conference men's basketball tournament Friday night.

Brennen Fowler had 17 points and eight rebounds for LCU (20-9). Despite the first-round loss to a lower-seeded team, the Chaps appear safe for purposes of continuing their season in the Division II NCAA Tournament.

The top eight teams in the NCAA South Central Region rankings make the regional tournament. LCU was ranked No. 4 in the region this week with victories against each of the teams in the top three. The South Central Region teams will be ranked again Sunday after the Heartland, Lone Star and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournaments.

Oklahoma Christian (11-17) will play No. 2 seed Dallas Baptist (22-9) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a Heartland tournament semifinal. The Eagles beat the Chaps for the second time in three games this season.

LCU got 10 points from Isaac Asrat, eight from Rashaan Proctor and seven from Silas Crisler. The Chaps shot 35 percent from the field, including 2 of 16 from 3-point range.