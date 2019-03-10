AUSTIN

City sets grant program

for creative spaces

The city of Austin Economic Development Department’s Cultural Arts and Music & Entertainment Divisions has launched a joint funding initiative to help preserve and grow spaces for Austin creatives.

Informational meetings will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 19 and 25 at Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second St. The deadline to apply will be April 30.

The Creative Space Assistance Program is a new grant program that stems from the 2016 Austin Music & Creative Ecosystem Omnibus Resolution and Art Space Assistance Program, which identified lack of affordable space for artists as a priority concern.

The initiative expands eligibility to for-profit live music venues, performance spaces and art galleries in addition to arts-focused nonprofits. The program aims to provide direct support to qualifying creative organizations facing temporary or permanent displacement or to organizations previously displaced.

Complete program guidelines, including eligibility requirements, can be found at bit.ly/2NJujJT. Applications are available at bit.ly/2EMEQ3W.

KYLE

Seton Hays opens

wellness, rehab center

Seton Medical Center Hays hosted a grand opening event Thursday to celebrate the first dedicated wellness and rehabilitation center in Hays County.

The McCoy Wellness and Rehabilitation Center, at 1180 Seton Parkway, doubles the capacity of the center's rehabilitation and therapy departments while offering innovative care close to home for Hays County residents.

The center was philanthropically funded by over 300 donors in Hays County. In addition to cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, the center offers physical, occupational and speech therapy.

PFLUGERVILLE

Diabetes discussion

takes place Tuesday

A discussion on preventing diabetes will take place from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, 2600 E. Pflugerville Parkway.

Nurse practitioner Tarnia Newton will discuss how a few simple changes to a lifestyle can help people avoid health complications of diabetes.

Reservations are required by calling 844-279-3627 or visiting bswhealth.com/healthspeak.

AUSTIN

Ronald McDonald House

awarded $25,000 grant

This year’s winner of the $25,000 Corridor Title Cares grant program from Corridor Title is Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas.

Grant funds will support renovations to build a new kitchenette to help families with children in long-term inpatient treatment. Families with children enduring outpatient treatment have special needs and often cannot dine in the Ronald McDonald House’s communal dining area as it can be counteractive to their recovery. The kitchenette will enable families to dine in the privacy of their guest room to help their children’s recovery.

GEORGETOWN

Gardeners to discuss

pest management Monday

The Williamson County Master Gardeners Association will have a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offices, 3151 SE Inner Loop.

Williamson County Master Gardener Wizzie Brown will discuss integrated pest management for vegetable pests, including basic management systems that can be applied to help reduce vegetable pest outbreaks, how to identify various pets and how to manage them. A social hour will take place before the presentation.

For more information: 512-943-3300; txmg.org/williamson.

VETERANS' BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran Edward Swenson of Milano, formerly of Manor, turned 96 on Feb. 26.

World War II veteran Robert Lee Mrasek of Austin turned 95 on Monday.

World War II veteran Frank Matias of Lakeway turned 96 on Friday.

