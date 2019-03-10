Covenant Health is working on a multi-step plan to close the gap between healthcare providers in big cities like Lubbock and patients in need of quality treatment in rural communities where that care has been too far to access.

One way this is accomplished is by sending physicians to areas where they are needed.

"The idea is to give people more points of access so they can have the ability to see physicians where they live and not travel long distances," said Richard Parks, CEO of Covenant Health. "We have doctors that travel all over the region."

Covenant Health Plainview currently has physicians travel to communities between Amarillo and to the west of Plainview where there are several clinics that have mid-level providers, nurse practitioners, and physician's assistants. Physicians also travel to Hobbs and Lovington, New Mexico, where the medical oncologist work with their cancer program.

"These rural hospitals don't have access to sub-specialists, so putting our physicians on the road helps the patients and the hospitals," said Parks. "We don't want rural hospitals going out of business because if we had that happen in West Texas, to a large extent, these people will have a long way to travel."

This also means spreading points of access for neurological health. Covenant Medical Center is the only designated stroke center in the region and will apply this summer to be the third comprehensive stroke center in the state. This would give patients access to stroke care or intervention at all times.

"That's big for our community - the next closest city you can go to that has a comprehensive center is Dallas or Houston," said Walt Cathey, CEO of Covenant Medical Center. "There's a huge gap from an outreach standpoint. If a patient needs simple drug intervention for a stroke, they can get that here. If they need a higher level of care because of a tumor or bleed in the brain, then we have subspecialists."

A second cranial surgeon will be joining the Covenant team in July along with an interventional specialist in August who will also be part of expanding neuro health. While there is nothing to date that can detect or prevent a stroke early on, Cathey said the next best thing they can do is expand their connections to other communities and share resources they possibly can't afford with them.

"The next phase is that we're going to be making connections to our regional hospitals and we'll be having our extension of a stroke designation close to them," said Cathey. "They have tele-access to us, that way if they have a patient in their community, we can get to them immediately."

The Covenant team saw a need to make access to children's health easier and has now turned that into a priority for Covenant Children's. There is already a program in place at Midland Memorial Hospital, though they hope to add more.

"There's a lot of places where you have an adult provider in a region, but often you don't have a pediatrician and certainly don't have access to a pediatrician subspecialist," said Dr. Amy Thompson, CEO of Covenant Children's. "We're continuing to look at where are the places we can go out and provide pediatric expertise in those areas."

Thompson added that they are also working on better transportation system for children's care. Covenant Children's has a neo-natal transport team specifically for babies under a certain weight and a pediatric transport team that can specialize with a pediatric nurse and pediatric respiratory therapist.

With Covenant Children's being the only freestanding children's hospital in a five-hour radius, Thompson said they are building up the services offered at the hospital.

"We're in the infancy stages but our goal is to become a prominent freestanding children's hospital that can provide all services to the region," said Thompson. "We have to be ready to provide these services for the region, it's not just Lubbock we serve."