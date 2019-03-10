The Texas Department of Transportation will be updating the lighting along Interstate 27 in Lubbock and Hale counties during the coming months in a project beginning this week.

Contractor American Lighting and Signalization of Dallas is scheduled to begin work Wednesday.

Drivers should expect construction crews to be working near the mainlanes, as well as possible shoulder, ramp and frontage road closures.

"Motorists are urged to stay alert and minimize distractions when entering the work zone for their safety and the safety of the workers," reads a TxDOT news release. "Work will take place weather permitting. The project is scheduled to wrap up in late-September 2019."

TxDOT says the project will involve replacing the underground conduits, drill shafts, pouring concrete for the new light pole foundations and updating the lighting.