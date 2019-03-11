It did not take long for a Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruling that struck down the so-called “walking quorum” portion of the Open Meetings Act to evoke swift action on behalf of open government from the state legislature. Quick action was required as last Friday (March 8) was the bill-filing deadline for lawmakers.

“We simply couldn’t let this ruling go unanswered,” Sen. Kirk Watson (D-Austin) said in our story last week. “Without some kind of walking quorum prohibition, there’s nothing to stop government actors from meeting in small groups to avoid the spirit and intent of the Open Meetings Act.”

As you may recall, the Criminal Appeals Court on Feb. 27 ruled a portion of the Open Meetings Act unconstitutional after it was challenged by Montgomery County Judge Craig Doyal, who had been indicted for privately discussing the contents of a November 2015 road bond with other members of the commissioners’ court, according to published reports. In the aftermath of the ruling, Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to state agencies and appointees that they were expected to follow the spirit of the open meetings law despite the ruling.

In response, Watson and Rep. Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) filed identical bills intended to keep elected officials from breaking into smaller groups to secretly discuss the public’s business. Watson’s bill includes Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) as a joint author, solidifying the upper chamber’s bipartisan response to the ruling.

“Texans want their elected officials to be transparent and allow honest participation in the process,” Phelan, who chairs the House State Affairs Committee, said in our story. “If we do not act this session to address this ruling, we deny them the open government they deserve.”

According to new language proposed for the Texas Open Meetings Act: a member of a governmental body commits an offense if 1) the member kno2wingly engages in at least one among a series of communications that occurs outside of an open meeting concerning any public business of the government body where individual communications are among fewer than a quorum of members; and 2) the member knew at the time the member engaged in the series of communications that the series involved or would involve a quorum and would constitute a deliberation in violation of this chapter if the series of communications had occurred in a single instance among every member involved in the series.

The Texas Open Meetings Act requires state and local government officials to discuss most business in a public setting. This allows taxpayers and voters the opportunity to monitor their decisions, especially those that involved public money. The bills do not change the penalty for taking part in a “walking quorum.” It remains a misdemeanor with a maximum of six months in jail and a $500 fine.

The Criminal Court of Appeals decision opened a loophole in the open meetings act. While the majority of elected officials work to abide by the act, there might be those who would take advantage of this exception. Open meetings provide access and allow for accountability of publicly elected officials by voters and by the media. The business of the public should not be conducted out of public view (with a few very limited exceptions). The legislature is right to move quickly on this matter and restore the full effectiveness of the Texas Open Meetings Act.