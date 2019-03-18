Where is our Congressman?

Where is our Congressman hiding during the wall crisis? The Congress in disarray, perhaps his cows are exempted from eradication. He is confident of re-election, till 2050, if he so chooses. He could not care less who is in charge of the radical upheaval of Congress.

Phil Hayner, Amarillo

Unleashed dogs a problem

It has become impossible to walk outdoors in this town without being confronted by an aggressive dog and/or dog pack and the irresponsible owners. An 85-year-old man was recently attacked and seriously injured in the driveway of his home. What methods will it take to stop this? It is estimated that dogs outnumber humans in my neighborhood.

Roger Griffith, Amarillo