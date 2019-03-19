When the members of a key Texas House committee on Monday voted on the House budget proposal, they were all on the same page — except one.

The budget proposal — the only bill that lawmakers are constitutionally required to pass into law — was passed out of the House Appropriations Committee by a vote of 25 to 1, with one member not present.

That sole nay vote belonged to state Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, which says part of its mission is to “revitalize personal and economic freedoms in the state of Texas.”

Viewed one way, the vote was the mark of what might be termed ideological purity; viewed another, it showed the isolation of the freedom caucus in a House that has grown more Democratic — even as it remains a majority Republican — since the 2018 midterm elections.

Schaefer, the only member of the freedom caucus on the appropriations committee, told the American-Statesman he voted against the bill because the overall amount of proposed spending exceeds what he thought was an acceptable percentage of spending growth compared to the previous budget. He said spending growth should be no greater than population growth plus inflation, a formula promoted by the Texas Public Policy Foundation, an anti-tax group.

“State government should not grow beyond our ability to pay for it,” he said.

The House budget bill, as passed out of the appropriations committee, calls for spending $115 billion in state money, including $9 billion for Texas public schools and property tax relief, over the coming two years.

The budget doesn’t say the breakdown of that money, but Appropriations Committee Chairman John Zerwas, R-Richmond, said two-thirds could go to school districts and the remaining $3 billion could pay for a cut in school district property taxes.

Referring to efforts by top policy-makers to put more money toward state education, Schaefer said “if you ask us to do something historic, to restore our commitment to public education, consider the sustainability...Look at other parts of the ledger. Can you be leaner over here?”

“You can always reduce by percentages,” he said, saying he is trying to keep government spending level.

“You never enjoy being the lone vote on a work product that everyone’s been a part of,” he said. “ I just do it out of a sense of principle. I believe my colleagues know me well enough to see the sincerity of what I’m trying to do.”

Zerwas, said that Schaefer had apprised him of the way he would vote.

“Everybody has those ideologies they hold very close to themselves that they can’t let be crossed,” Zerwas told the Statesman.

“We’re all honest with each other — there’s no animosity,” he said. He said the budget, which will be debated on the House floor, is “well within constitutional spending limits” and in accordance with other budgetary guidelines set out by the state comptroller’s office.

“We’re having a lot of conversations right now about additional sources of revenue to keep property taxes in check and that will support our schools,” Zerwas said.