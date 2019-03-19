72ND DISTRICT COURT

JUDGE RUBEN G. REYES

American Express National Bank against Chester L. James, suit on account

Martha Patricia Jimenez and Franklin Sutton Joseph and Nicolas Zachary Mercado, suit on personal injury auto

99TH DISTRICT COURT

JUDGE WILLIAM C. SOWDER

Wells Fargo Bank NA against Joshua A Williams, suit on account

Mary Jackson and Teaundra Jackson against Timothy Collins Jr., suit on personal injury auto

Wells Fargo Bank NA against Terance J. Ellis, suit on account

High Plains Water District, Lubbock Central Appraisal District, Lubbock Cooper Independent School District, Lubbock County and Lubbock County Hospital District against Yesika Acosta, Lucia Arguello (deceased), Thomas Arguello Jr., Thomas Arguello Sr. (deceased), Melissa Caceres, Misty Castillo, Oralia Chavez (deceased), Rosalio Chavez, Lucy Jaramillo (deceased), Christopher Mora, David Mora Jr., Eddie Mora, Leroy Rivera, Miguel Rivera (if living), Mike Rivera (if living or deceased), Gilbert Trevino and Jesse Trevino, suit on tax petition

City of Lubbock, High Plains Water District, Lubbock Central Appraisal District, Lubbock County, Lubbock County Hospital District and Lubbock Independent School District against Dorothy Williams (deceased), James Williams, Kevin Williams and Odell Williams (deceased), suit on tax petition

237TH DISTRICT COURT

JUDGE LES HATCH

Anita Ramirez and Freddy Ramirez against Brandi Egert, suit on personal injury auto