The Vega Future Farmers of America Ag Mechanics team returned from Houston's 2019 Junior Livestock Ag Show victorious.

Of the 491 projects submitted at the competition, the VFFAAM team's 40 foot live bottom trailer was crowned the Grand Champion of the show.

"I felt very shocked and surprised," said Nikolas Paetzold, VFFAAM member. "Then I became very excited because our hard work and long hours payed off. We accomplished our goal of winning grand champion at one of the shows."

Zackary Paetzold, who contributed to the winning project said, "Starting early and working hard pays off in the end."

"It's not a traditional Ag program where they show steers ... or whatever, my kids construct stuff," said Jay Newton, Vega High School Ag Science teacher. "It's very rewarding for me as a teacher to be able to watch those kids light up when they realize they can accomplish what they accomplish."

The competition victory in Houston was preceded by taking home several top prizes at the 2019 San Antonio Livestock Junior Ag Mechanics Show where they submitted, among many projects, their winning hibachi grill.

Madisyn Brickler, Paige Paetzold, Maigyn Ellis, and Emily Carlson won first place for their patio hibachi bar and grill; Masyn Brickler won a first place prize for his fire hose washer; Maci Hartsell placed first with her ATV cake feeder; Conner, Braden and Casen Brorman submitted a first place winning pickup bed; Zack & Nik Paetzold won a first place prize for their 40 ft. live bottom silage trailer; Riley and Brady Tiemann won second place for their mitering chop saw table; Kody Skipper placed third with his livestock crate; Coy and Brooklyn Fowler won third place for their shop table;Emily Jackson, Madisyn Ellis, Jackson Neelley, John Goade, Elijah Martinez, and Evan Stone placed third with their 16 ft. stock trailer; Hayden and Ashleigh Carlson took home a fourth place prize for their 30 ft. crop roller; Tripp Busby entered a work station that won fifth place in the Basic Shop Equipment category; and Miles and Mason Neelley received fifth place in class 204, Shop Equipment.

Morgan Ellis, RaLee McKarns, Kaylei Richardson, and Rhett Blasingame were crowned division champions for their 13-yard drag scraper; Hartsell and the Paetzold brothers were also division champions in their respective categories. Hartsell also won the Karl Russell Memorial Award.

"We've got an amazing Ag program at Vega," said Jody Johnson, Vega Independent School District superintendent.

Johnson said the skills the students learn through Ag Mechanics will help them long after they leave FFA.

"It is the extracurricular (activity) that I believe has taught me the most," McKarns said. "Ag Mechanics has influenced my future because it has taught me many life lessons ... these are some of the hardest lessons to learn in life but because of our time in Ag Mechanics, the four of us were able to overcome our challenges together and develop the friendship that we now hold."

"Not everything has gone the way we wanted it to, but as an individual, I have been able to push pass those adversities and achieve greater things," Richardson added.

There were 671 projects from 231 schools shown at the San Antonio show, with 17 projects being from Vega. In total Vega placed 13 projects in various classes, winning $30,000 in scholarships and $25,000 in prizes.

Over the 18 years of the VFFAAM -- all with Newton at the helm -- students have won more than $750,000 in prizes and scholarships.