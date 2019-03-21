NORTHEAST AUSTIN

City sets driver's license

recovery event March 29

A driver’s license recovery clinic will run from 3 to 7 p.m. March 29 at the Austin office of the police monitor, 1520 Rutherford Lane.

The purpose of the clinic is to help individuals who have lost their licenses due to Department of Public Safety surcharges. At the event, University of Texas law students will perform intake and assessments and help with financial forms, attorneys will help people resolve outstanding cases and apply for hardship or service waivers, and Austin Municipal Court staff and judges will be available.

The clinic is offered by Austin Municipal Court, Texas Fair Defense Project and the UT School of Law Student pro bono program.

Appointments are limited, so registration is required by March 24 at bit.ly/dl319.

BASTROP COUNTY

Poll workers needed

for early voting, May 4

Bastrop County is seeking individuals to work at the polls on election day May 4 and during early voting to ensure voters are able to exercise their rights in an honest and well-organized manner.

Individuals who are registered to vote in Bastrop County and do not hold an elected office and are not the employee of an elected official are eligible to work as an election worker. Workers are paid $10 to $12 per hour.

For more information and to register: bastropvotes.org.

EAST AUSTIN

AIDS Services of Austin sets

Spanish-language programming

AIDS Services of Austin will host a launch party for la Q Austin, the Spanish-language version of the Q Austin, at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Q Austin, 1023 Springdale Road, Building 14, Suite A.

The free event will include a dance floor and drag performances by Kelly Kline, Tatiana Cholula, Grandma Steven and others. Free food and drinks will also be provided.

The program is focused on reaching the Austin-area Hispanic community in the education on and prevention of sexually transmitted diseases.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Bullock Museum to host

immigration talk Tuesday

The Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress Ave., will host a discussion titled “Rational Middle: Immigration" from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The free event will include a film screening and discussion about the state of immigration in the United States and how seemingly disparate sides of the issue can come together on common ground to find solutions.

Registration is required at bit.ly/2TgAC8U.

ROUND ROCK

Williamson Museum

hosts ice cream social

The Williamson Museum on the Chisholm Trail, at 8 Chisholm Trail, will host an ice cream social from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The event costs $5 per person and includes all-you-can-eat homemade ice cream with outdoor games and activities and tours of the historic Owens House.

To purchase tickets: 512-943-1670; williamsonmuseum.org.

ROUND ROCK

Genealogical Society

sets workshop Saturday

The Williamson County Genealogical Society will host a hands-on workshop from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St.

Cynthia E. DeBellis will present “Birth Family Genealogical Research for Adoptees and Birth Families.” Attendees will explore techniques and tools to determine how the relatives listed as unknown in a family tree are possibly related. Bring a laptop and thumb drive.

BASTROP COUNTY

State parks to host

scavenger hunt

The Lost Pines Scavenger Hunt will take place from 9 a.m. Friday to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Bastrop State Park, 100 Park Road 1A, and Buescher State Park, 100 Park Road 1E, Smithville.

Participants can pick up a scavenger hunt sheet at the Bastrop State Park headquarters and travel between the parks to find everything on the list to win a prize. Attendees will need to bring a camera to take pictures of the items.

The program is free with regular park entry.

For information, visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/bastrop.

— American-Statesman staff