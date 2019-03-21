Lubbock Christian University will play North Georgia in the Elite Eight of the women's basketball Division II NCAA Tournament after the national-quarterfinal pairings were made Wednesday.

LCU and North Georgia will play at 7:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio, the last of four games that day at Ohio Dominican. It is the 4-seed/5-seed game.

LCU (29-5) won the NCAA South Central Region on Tuesday night, beating Angelo State 76-70. It's the Lady Chaps' third time to reach the Elite Eight in their fourth year of eligibility.

North Georgia (30-4) won the Southeast Region with a 73-62 triumph Monday against Lander. It's the Nighthawks' first trip to the NCAA Elite Eight although, like LCU, the program has a history of success in the NAIA.

The LCU-North Georgia winner will play No. 1 seed Drury or No. 8 seed Nova Southeastern in the semifinals. The other quarterfinal pairings are No. 2 seed Southwestern Oklahoma State against No. 7 seed Saint Anselm and No. 3 seed Indiana University of Pennsylvania against No. 6 seed Azusa Pacific.

SPC men

South Plains College resumes its quest for a second consecutive men's basketball NJCAA championship when the No. 2 seed Texans take on No. 10 seed Eastern Florida State at 2 p.m. Thursday.

It's a national quarterfinal at the NJCAA Tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.

South Plains (27-5) got 22 points apiece from center Gaige Prim and forward Trey Wade in an 82-75 victory Tuesday against Trinity Valley. The Texans withstood a 24-point game by Trinity Valley's Tyson Jolly, a former Baylor guard.

Eastern Florida State (28-7) beat Allegany and Seward County in the first two rounds. The Titans are led by 6-foot-5 sophomore Nathaneal Jack, a Florida State commitment, and 6-3 sophomore Jalen Warren, a Florida Gulf Coast signee. Warren averages 12.1 points per game, Jack 9.1.

The South Plains-Eastern Florida State winner advances to a semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday against No. 3 seed Vincennes (31-2) or No. 6 seed Odessa College (28-6).