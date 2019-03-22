John McCain’s wife: My husband’s legacy ‘under attack’

WASHINGTON — The widow of Sen. John McCain pushed back against President Donald Trump’s continued attacks against the late Arizona Republican.

“The legacy and record of John McCain are under attack,” Cindy McCain, the senator’s wife, wrote in a fundraising email for the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University.

“Through the years, many of you heard John say ‘a fight not joined is a fight not enjoyed.’ Today, the fight we are fighting is for John’s integrity, his record and his legacy,” Cindy McCain wrote.

Cindy McCain chairs the institute, which was founded seven years ago to research ways to stem human trafficking, advance human rights, and promote national and international security.

The fundraising email Thursday, which did not mention Trump by name, arrived in supporters’ inboxes a day after the president renewed his ongoing feud with McCain, who died from brain cancer last year.

During his speech in Lima, Ohio, on Wednesday, Trump complained that he never received a thank you for McCain’s funeral in Washington.

“I gave him (McCain) the kind of funeral he wanted, which as president I had to approve. And I didn’t get a thank you. But that’s OK,” Trump said, adding that he “never liked” the former U.S. Navy fighter pilot who was tortured as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War.

Lawmakers from both parties have roundly criticized Trump for taking continual jabs at McCain, a longtime Arizona senator who was the Republican nominee for president in 2008.

Those condemnations range from 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont to Georgia Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson, chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

“It’s deplorable what (Trump) said” regarding McCain’s time as a prisoner of war in Hanoi during the Vietnam War, Isakson told Georgia Public Broadcasting on Wednesday.

— CQ-Roll Call

‘He should be fired’: Lawmaker’s resolution urges dismissal of UC Davis prof over cop comments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeks after a University of California, Davis professor’s past comments about police officers stirred controversy, a resolution has been introduced in the California Legislature to call for his removal. But the University of California administration says not much can be done.

English professor Joshua Clover made headlines last month for reportedly tweeting years ago that he was “thankful that every living cop will one day be dead.”

Clover also responded to an SF Weekly interview question in 2015 asking him what he believed was wrong with society. He replied, “People think that cops need to be reformed. They need to be killed.”

When Clover’s comments came to light last month, UC officials condemned them in a statement to The Sacramento Bee. But they said such public comments have strong protections under the First Amendment.

The university said in a statement on its website in early March that it had fielded questions from the public about why Clover continued to work at UC Davis. “Only the UC Board of Regents can dismiss a tenured faculty member,” the statement said. “This must be done by a vote of the board upon recommendation by the University of California president, following consultation with the chancellor.”

Chancellor Gary S. May has asked the campus legal team to review the professor’s conduct, according to the statement.

GOP Assemblyman James Gallagher in late February started an online petition to pressure the UC system to fire Clover. He told The Bee on Wednesday he delivered more than 10,000 signatures to UC Davis last week.

“We are building the pressure on the university system to do the right thing,” he said.

Gallagher also introduced a resolution, HR 22, in the Legislature last week urging the UC Board of Regents to remove the tenured professor.

The resolution states that Clover’s statements are not protected speech under the First Amendment, because they incite violence.

The measure has not been discussed or voted on. Gallagher said he expects it to go to the Assembly floor within two or three weeks.

— The Sacramento Bee

Upcoming Devin Nunes speech sparks a cattle call of sorts — even mooing

FRESNO, Calif. — Rep. Devin Nunes might want to watch out for cows.

They could be coming the politician’s way during an upcoming speaking engagement.

After a post circulated about Nunes’ scheduled appearance as a keynote speaker next month in Fresno, social media lit up Wednesday evening with suggestions that people attend the speech dressed up as a cow and “moo” at him.

“I’m not saying it would be hilarious if folks in Fresno showed up to this event just to moo. I’m not saying that at all,” tweeted television producer Andy Lassner, who has 359,000 Twitter followers.

The suggestions that troll Nunes, R-Calif., specifically with cow references come just two days after the news that he filed a lawsuit against Twitter and several of its users, and sought after $250 million in damages.

Among the Twitter users named in the lawsuit was the parody account “Devin Nunes’ cow,” which went from having 1,200 followers Monday to more than 542,000 as of Wednesday. Nunes’ official account, in comparison, has 396,000 followers.

The lawsuit accuses Twitter of hiding, punishing or “shadow-banning” posts with a conservative bent.

Nunes will be the featured speaker for the Lincoln Reagan Dinner, hosted by the Fresno County Republican Party, on April 11 at Pardini’s in northwest Fresno.

— The Fresno Bee

At least 94 people dead in Iraq ferry sinking

BEIRUT — At least 94 people died and 55 were rescued Thursday when a ferry overloaded with holiday revelers sank in the Tigris River near the Iraqi city of Mosul, officials said.

The ferry had been taking Kurdish families and others celebrating Nowruz, the Persian New Year festival, on a trip to Umm Rabaen, known as the Tourist Island, more than 2 miles upstream of the city center.

The number of passengers on the ferry exceeded its capacity, said Maj. Gen. Saad Maan, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry. The vessel was meant to carry 40 to 50 people, but was reported to have more than 100 on board.

Pictures uploaded to social media depicted a capsized ferry floating before a nearby amusement park, with a crimson-topped merry-go-round and other rides visible in the background.

One video showed passengers’ heads dotting the water’s surface, screaming as they struggled against a strong current. Swimmers on the periphery could be seen trying to reach those floating in the center of the river. Among those rescued, officials said, were at least 19 children.

Other uploaded pictures showed grieving family members gathering at Al Salam hospital, where many of the dead were taken.

Pleas were sent out for people picnicking near the river’s edge to assist rescue efforts, and images were shared of children, many wrapped in blankets, asking for their families to collect them.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi ordered an investigation, while President Barham Salih tweeted that “the tragedy will not pass without harsh punishment” of those responsible.

— Los Angeles Times