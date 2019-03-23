Bi-National region to work together on International Business Recruitment activities

By signing an unprecedented binational collaboration agreement, economic development organizations in South Texas and Tamaulipas, Mexico are looking to work together in areas of mutual interest to create joint initiatives for the exchange of information, data, capacity building, marketing, as well as peer-support.

This initiative, led by the Rio South Texas Economic Council and the Ministry of Economic Development of the Government of the State of Tamaulipas in Mexico, commenced at a signing ceremony held in Weslaco, Texas, on March 5th. The heads of Economic Development of the cities of Nuevo Laredo, Guerrero, Mier, Miguel Aleman, Camargo, Diaz Ordaz, Reynosa, Rio Bravo, Valle Hermoso, Matamoros, Ciudad Victoria, Altamira, Madero and Tampico represented the Mexican communities, U.S. communities were represented by economic development offices of the cities of Alamo, Brownsville, Donna, Edinburg, Harlingen, Hidalgo, Laredo, McAllen, Mission, Palmview, Pharr, Roma, Rio Grande, San Benito, Sullivan City, and Weslaco.

The signatories look to this binational initiative to strengthen investment recruitment and job creation in communities on both sides the Rio Grande river. Representatives of the General Consulate of Mexico in McAllen and the United States Consulate General of Matamoros participated as official witnesses of the ceremony, representatives of the Texas and Tamaulipas state government were also present.

“Our strength is the ability to promote the communities in both states as one region.” said the Secretary of Economic Development for the State of Tamaulipas, Carlos Garcia, adding “The ability to have operations on both sides of the Rio Grande river is what makes companies look at our region favorably.” Rio South Texas Economic Council’s Executive Director, Matt Z. Ruszczak, also commented “Working together, sharing tools, combining resources, and leveraging the advantages of South Texas and Tamaulipas is what puts our region on the global map, and opens the door to attracting investment from across the globe. Today, we kicked our regional game up another notch, and we are all excited about the fruit this initiative will bear in the future.”

The Rio South Texas Economic Council is a membership based regional economic development marketing organization focused on attracting Foreign Direct Investment to the bi-national Rio South Texas Region and supporting regional collaboration in economic development, workforce development, and bi-national relations.