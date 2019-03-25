Congratulations are in order for colleges in Amarillo and Lubbock receiving a total of $2.25 million in federal grants for research efforts and entrepreneurial initiatives, according to a recent announcement from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

“Our part of Texas is serious about giving entrepreneurs the chance to succeed, create jobs and produce a better quality of life,” U.S. Rep Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon) said in our report last week.

Amarillo College was awarded a $1.5 million grant for constructing a maker space in the first of three phases of a future innovation hub. The space is expected to create 400 jobs and provide access to a number of work stations, according to our report. The public-private project is expected to help the Panhandle continue to diversity its regional economy and also continue to attract entrepreneurs to the area.

Recognizing and investing in entrepreneurship is a good idea that often yields a significant return over the original investment. Likewise, assisting bright minds intent on improving the community sends yet another clear signal that Amarillo is populated by visionaries committed to creating a brighter future one day at a time.

“This innovation hub can lead to more economic opportunities,” Thornberry said, “and I am pleased that the Department of Commerce has recognized this effort and decided to support the construction of a maker space. I commend Amarillo College and the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission for their work to create a better future.”

Also announced was a $750,000 grant to Texas Tech to develop evidence-based, innovative financing strategies and other tools to facilitate disaster preparation, recovery and long-term growth of small businesses in hurricane-prone regions, according to details provided by the Department of Commerce and reported in our story. It was just two years ago that many communities in south Texas were devastated by Hurricane Harvey, and recovery efforts continue across the region.

The work funded by the grant to Tech will combine Tech’s wind science and engineering expertise with the University of Houston’s community partnerships to address funding, lending and financial gaps for small business owners in counties that were declared federal disaster areas in the aftermath of Harvey. The grant offers an opportunity for two universities to join forces, share knowledge and work together for the betterment of Texas.

“Investments in Texas communities mean an increased resilience to severe weather events as well as more jobs, business growth and economic success for the entire state,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in the commerce department news release. “These funds will pay long-term dividends. I thank the U.S. Department of Commerce and Secretary (Wilbur) Ross for making these grants possible.”

These grants emphasize the power of collaboration and demonstrate what institutions of higher education mean to West Texas. World-class minds tackling big problems and discovering bigger solutions is something Texas and its people should be all about.

“Texas has seen firsthand that a natural disaster can devastate a community, but by diversifying our economy and giving Texans the tools to mitigate the impact of future disasters, we can better prepare for the next storm,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said in our story.

There is no doubt the next storm is coming. Being prepared and positioned to respond is what will make a difference. The best time to be ready is always now.