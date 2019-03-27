SOUTH AUSTIN

Kites to fill the sky

at Zilker Park on Sunday

The ABC Kite Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Road.

The festival will feature the kite showcase and contest, the MossFest Children’s Concert, a VIP breakfast and a fun run.

Proceeds will benefit Communities In Schools and the Moss Pieratt Foundation.

For more information: abckitefestival.org.

AUSTIN

City seeking feedback

on animal services hire

Assistant City Manager Chris Shorter is seeking feedback from residents on recruiting and hiring Austin’s next chief animal services officer.

A recruitment profile must be created before efforts are launched, so Shorter is seeking opinions on the qualifications and characteristics that the next chief animal services officer should have to be successful.

The position is responsible for the day-to-day operations of all programs and initiatives of the animal services office, and for working closely with community partners and volunteers to promote state-of-the-art animal welfare services. The animal services office has 111 employees, over 450 volunteers and an annual budget of $13.9 million.

To take the survey, visit speakupaustin.org/animal-service-director-profile.

SAN MARCOS

Women’s Political Caucus

sets benefit on Friday

The Hays County Women’s Political Caucus will host its “Girls Just Wanna Have Funds” spring benefit from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Price Center, 222 W. San Antonio St.

The event will raise funds for the organization’s political action committee to support future endorsed candidates running for office.

Martha Cotera, a Chicana activist and author, will be the featured speaker. Musical entertainment will be provided by guitarist Gary Taylor.

Donations may be sent to HCWPC-PAC at 415 N. Guadalupe Street, Box 420, San Marcos, TX 78666. Contributors should include their names, address, occupation and email address.

LEANDER

Learn To Fish Day

takes place Saturday

Williamson County will host Learn to Fish Day from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Southwest Williamson County Regional Park, 3005 County Road 175.

The free event will include the opportunity for kids of all ages to learn fishing tips and techniques from local experts. Learning stations will be set up that emphasize the use of basic tackle, appropriate bait selection, knot tying, boat casting, conservation ethics and general outdoor/water safety.

Fishing poles and tackle will be provided. Attendees should bring sun block, insect repellent, closed-toe shoes and a hat or visor.

For more information: 512-943-1920.

BASTROP

Book, plant sale

on Friday, Saturday

The Bastrop Public Library, at 1100 Church St., will host its annual Book & Plant Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Friends of the Library and the Lost Pines Garden Club host the sale with proceeds benefiting the library. A silent auction and quilt raffle will also take place.

For more information: bit.ly/2CGBSga.

CALDWELL COUNTY

Lockhart State Park hosts

overnight camping event

Texas Outdoor Family will host a camping event from 9 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday at Lockhart State Park, 2012 State Park Road.

The overnight event will include camping, lessons, cooking demonstrations, fire building and hikes. Attendees should bring sheets, blankets, food and personal items. The cost is $75 per family, up to six people.

Registration is required by Thursday. Call 512-389-8903 and ask to speak to a Texas Outdoor Family representative to register.

— American-Statesman staff