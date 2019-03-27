Potter County has contracted with a company to manage after hours event parking on county-owned lots at 6th and S. Fillmore St. and 6th and S. Pierce St. During Monday's Commissioners' Court meeting members voted 5-0 to approve a proposal submitted by Rick Korsmo d/b/a Pro Property Maintenance.

"I wanted to make the proposal, because we've got the Sod Poodles coming in and it's going to be a full house," said Korsmo, who officials said has been in business for seven years and provides the service to several other downtown entities that own parking venues. "All of the tickets for the first week have been sold out and then you're also looking at multiple events taking place at the same time of the baseball games. Parking has been quite a discussion in Amarillo the last few months. I at least wanted to present to the county the management side of that so it wouldn't be inundated with managing the east lot, as well as the south lot."

The agreement, per officials, outlines the county would receive $2.20 per parking spot and motorist would pay to park on the lots from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. in conjunction with Amarillo Sod Poodles game dates.

"It would be a good opportunity for the county to bring in some resources based on occupancy," Korsmo said in addressing the Court. "Typically a parking lot is 80 percent capacity. You have one parking lot that has 110 stalls and the other I believe is 107. We would manage those and on the 15th of each month pay for a lease agreement with Potter County based on occupancy. That includes cleaning up after every event. We have a team that goes through the lots that picks up and cleans up, making sure they are clear the next day."

Attendants would collect the parking funds, Korsmo said, adding the company has a process in place to ensure proper accounting and city parking enforcement personnel would patrol the lot areas. Meanwhile, the plan did receive push back from one meeting attendee.

"I speak against the proposal," Potter County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Judge Robert Taylor said. "Number one, it's a government property. Citizens should not have to pay to park on government property on a weekend or weeknight. I also have in question rainouts, when they play a doubleheader and those games start in the afternoon. I question what that does to our parking. I think this is gouging our citizens. Where does it stop?"