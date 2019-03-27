The Georgetown City Council authorized the mayor on Tuesday night to send a notice to a solar power company that the company is not following the solar power purchase agreement contract correctly that the city made with it, said City Attorney Charlie McNabb. McNabb declined to comment on how Buckthorn Westex was not following the contract the city signed in February 2015.

The city council approved unanimously for Mayor Dale Ross to send a notice of event of default after meeting in executive session on Tuesday but members of the council made no comment after the vote. They also declined to comment after their meeting ended. The Buckthorn solar power plant is near Fort Stockton. Georgetown has come under fire recently for the money it has lost on its wind and solar contracts.

RELATED: Why Georgetown's green energy gamble didn't pay off

Officials have said the city is renegotiating the contracts and also seeking a third-party review of its energy management. The city has previously declined to release the terms of its contracts for renewable energy including the price the city is paying.