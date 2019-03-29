EAST AUSTIN

Elementary school hosts

community resource fair

A community resource fair for East Austin residents will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Winn Elementary School, 3500 Susquehanna Lane, near U.S. 183 and Manor Road.

The event will include a story time with Austin Public Library youth librarians, interactive music and movement, nature-based activities with Keep Austin Beautiful and Austin Youth River Watch, a fire truck visit from the Austin Fire Department, face painting, crafts, games, therapy animals, face painting, food, information and community resources.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Liz Carpenter Fountain

to reopen Saturday

The Liz Carpenter Fountain will be closed through Friday to perform work at Alliance Children’s Garden.

The fountain at Butler Park, on the west side of the Palmer Events Center, 1000 Barton Springs Road, is expected to reopen Saturday.

For more information: 512-974-9476.

HUTTO

Operations to begin Monday

for new City Hall, library

Hutto City Hall operations are expected to begin serving residents Monday at the newly completed City Hall and Public Library, 500 W. Live Oak St.

Utility services, municipal court, the city secretary and the library will be on the first floor. The second floor will include administration, engineering, public works, development services, parks and recreation, financial services, communications, economic development, information technology and human resources.

“We have been actively moving for the past few weeks while maintaining service at our existing offices,” said City Manager Odis Jones. “We will take a few days to transition the payment apparatus to the new City Hall. City services and the Hutto Public Library are closed through Sunday, he said.

Residents with bills due between March 27 and April 1 will be given an extension until April 5 to pay their bills without incurring late fees.

During this closure, residents needing police, fire or emergency medical services are asked to call 911 for emergencies or 512-846-2200 for 24-hour, non-emergency dispatch.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Taco Championships

takes place Saturday

The National Taco Championships will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in the American-Statesman parking, 305 S. Congress Ave.

The event will feature over 30 local and regional Texas restaurants, chefs and food trucks that will compete for the regional Top Taco title and a spot at the Grand Championship showdown in Las Vegas to win the $100,000 grand prize.

Local participating restaurants include Austin Taco Project, Cyclone Anaya’s Tex-Mex Cantina, Gallery 3 Kitchen (El Paso), Mittman (San Antonio), Pueblo Viejo, Nissi Vegan, Sazón, Taco Flats, Taco Man 512 and Trill Taquería. The event will include a Chihuahua beauty pageant, Torchy’s Tacos eating contest and a Day of the Dead wedding.

Tickets start at $20 for general admission, squad passes for $80 and VIP for $120.

For more information: nationaltacochampionships.com.

BASTROP

YMCA to relaunch

outdoor fitness session

The Bastrop YMCA will host a relaunch of the Outdoor Fitness Unit from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bob Bryant Park, 600 Charles Blvd.

The YMCA will host free demo fitness classes, offer personal training evaluations and observation sessions, present demos of nutritional programming and show information on summer programming opportunities for the entire family.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

Night Sky Festival

has kickoff event

Headwaters Hub, at 708 Headwaters Blvd., will host a kickoff party for the Texas Night Sky Festival from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The event will include breakfast tacos and a chance to meet up before attending the festival, which will be from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Dripping Springs Ranch Park & Event Center, 1042 Event Center Drive.

To register for the kickoff: homes.liveheadwaters.com/darkskykickoff.

CEDAR PARK

Library to host

three-day book sale

The Friends of the Cedar Park Public Library will host a book sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to noon Monday at the Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discover Blvd.

A preview event will run from 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday for a $10 entry fee.

Prices are $3 for hardcover books, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks; $2 for softcover books; and $1 for small paperback books. Other features will be a room devoted to children’s books and a table of rare and collectible books.

— American-Statesman staff