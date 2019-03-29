Kyler Tucker, 7, of Rockne showed his artistic talents this year by taking home the first place prize for his grade level in the Salinas Youth Art Contest. Kyler is a second grade student at Red Rock Elementary, where his teacher is Mrs. Wieland and his art teacher is Ms. Marchman.

His artwork was displayed at the Lost Pines Art Center along with the work of the other top winners. He was also honored at an awards ceremony held at the Jerry Fay Wilhelm Center for the Performing Arts on March 11. Kyler is the son of Matt and Jackie Tucker and the grandson of Jerry Bartsch, Cindy Klaus and Ronnie and Brenda Tucker.

Leon’s crawfish boil

Leon’s Country Store held its third annual crawfish boil on March 23 to celebrate spring, crawfish season and the birthday of Travis Jenkins.

Travis was among the many cooks who worked all day to make sure the tables were kept overflowing with mudbugs. Along with the typical corn and potatoes, the offerings included cabbage, sausage, mushrooms, onions and even some spicy brussels sprouts.

Special thanks go out to the other cooks who helped make Travis’s birthday one to remember: Keaton Bartsch, Bradly Campbell, John Michael Groot and Kevin Tucker.

Patrons gathered outside to enjoy the feast, then listened to live music later that evening by Travis Frank, John Michael Groot and David Fleming.

Benefit for Freddie Willie Jr.

A benefit for Freddie Willie Jr. will be held on April 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in String Prairie.

Willie, a father of three, has been battling brain cancer since 2017 and has undergone surgeries, chemotherapy and hospitalization. He is preparing to travel out of state for continued care, and the benefit is to help with expenses.

The day will begin with washer and cornhole tournaments, with sign up at noon. A barbecue dinner will be served at 4 p.m. for a freewill donation. The day will also include a silent auction from 2-4 p.m., a live auction at 5 p.m., 50/50 drawing, gun raffles and t-shirts for sale.

To donate or for more information, contact Melissa Voigt at 512-332-6171 or Bradly at 512-629-2130.

VFW Cook-off

The 15th annual Ernest Bartsch Memorial Chili and Barbecue Cook-off will be held April 13, at VFW Post 2527 in Rockne. The entries include bloody marys, jackpot beans, Tolbert chili, junior chili, ribs and brisket.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. Cooks and judges are still needed for all categories. For more information, call the VFW at 512-321-2610. The cook-off will benefit the Bastrop and Cedar Creek area student scholarships.

River Oaks Festival

The fourth annual River Oaks Festival will be held April 13 at the Lodge at River Oaks, 5461 Texas 71.

This year’s line-up features the Bellamy Brothers, Logan Tucker, Native Sons, Mack Abernathy, the Kane Alvarado Band and Briana Adams.

General admission tickets are on sale now for $45. For more details, visit riveroaksmusicfest.com.