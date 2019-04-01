PFLUGERVILLE

Central Health hosts

resource fair Saturday

Central Health will host a community conversation and resource fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Rock Gym, 702 W. Pecan St.

Precinct 1 Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion and other community partners will discuss access to health care in the Pflugerville community.

Parking and Spanish interpretation services will be available.

EAST AUSTIN

Sporting Clay Shoot-out

to benefit diabetes research

Tickets are available for the Austin Founder Lions Club ninth annual Sporting Clay Shoot-out, which will be June 7 at Capitol City Clays, 8707 Lindell Lane.

Funds raised will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation - Austin chapter and other Lions service activities.

Teams of four will shoot 12- or 20-gauge shotguns at 10 stations, and prizes will be awarded.

The NFL Alumni - Austin chapter enlisted former NFL players to attend, including Raul Allegre, who played for the New York Giants; Justin Blalock, formerly of the Atlanta Falcons; Doug English, known for his time with the Detroit Lions; Roberto Garza from the Chicago Bears; and Dan Neil, who played with the Denver Broncos.

Team registration is $800 before May 13 and $900 after. The entry fee includes breakfast, lunch, beverages, snacks, shotgun shells and an event gift.

To register: austindowntownlions.org.

SAN MARCOS

Registration underway

for economic outlook event

Registration is open for the Greater San Marcos Partnership 2019 Economic Outlook, which will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22.

The event will be at the San Marcos Convention Center, 1001 E. McCarty Lane, and will include an examination of the data issues and regional strategies that will affect the future of the area’s economy.

Event highlights include a keynote speech from Charles Daugherty, vice president and economist with Wells Fargo Securities, and a panel discussion of mayors from the region discussing challenges and priorities in the current economic environment.

To register: greatersanmarcostx.com/events.

BUDA

City accepting applications

for hotel occupancy tax grant

The city of Buda is accepting applications for the Hotel Occupancy Tax Reimbursement Grant from organizations whose events/expenditures fit into one or more of the hotel occupancy tax expenditure categories.

The application is due by end-of-business June 3.

Applications will be reviewed by the city’s director of tourism for completeness and to ensure that expenditures will directly promote city of Buda tourism and its lodging industry. The grant is reimbursement only. Funding is selective and is based on the application the organization submits.

For a full list of application rules, guidelines and deadlines: bit.ly/2HG45rm.

— American-Statesman staff