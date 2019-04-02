The Amarillo City Council recently extended a salute to a retiring Atmos Energy employee for distinguished community service. Roy Urrutia received a proclamation from city council members, who noted his contributions and willingness to lend a hand to help others.

"Like Moses, who spent 40 years leading his people to the promised land, Roy has spent exactly 43 years during his accomplished tenure with Atmos Energy giving back to the Amarillo community," Amarillo City Council member Freda Powell said of Atmos Energy's Director of Public Affairs. "He is the face of Atmos Energy. Roy showed us you can make a difference in your community by volunteering. He has touched not only my life, but many lives in the Amarillo community. You have made a lasting impression on our community through the lives of the people you have touched."

Powell shared the proclamation's content with city council meeting attendees, which expressed gratitude for Urrutia's work.

"He has served the community with distinction, in a long list of appointments and offices - demonstrating always his willingness to place his concern for the public good ahead of his personal interests," the commendation noted. "Throughout his career he has earned the respect of other civic leaders and the affection of a host of area residents who are proud to call him friend."

Urrutia said he intends to continue volunteering.

"It is my distinct honor and privilege to be recognized like this," he said. "But it wouldn't be possible without the people in the community. It has been my honor to serve and represent Atmos Energy. I'm going to take a brief hiatus in my retirement, but I will be involved in the community in some form or fashion. It's a new chapter in my life, but I'm not going away."

Urrutia currently serves on the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and is a member of the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Advisory Council. Additionally officials said he has been instrumental in aiding a variety of Atmos Energy outreach endeavors, including community food drives, home heating bill assistance programs and natural disaster response initiatives.