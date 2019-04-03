A bill proposing sweeping regulations to dockless scooters including age and driver's license requirements will be heard by the Texas Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 549 was filed by state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, in January. It would give local governments the power to restrict speed, require a helmet to use a scooter, increase the age requirement and decide where a scooter can be parked or ridden. It allows them to penalize people who don't follow regulations, and require riders to hold a driver's license.

The bill proposes banning people from riding a scooter two-at-a-time and ensuring that scooters are not parked in a manner that obstructs a roadway, path or sidewalk, according to the bill.

Additionally, scooters would only be allowed on a road that does not have a bike lane if it has a speed limit of 30 mph or less.

West told the American-Statesman in February that he hopes his bill starts a conversation about scooters, which have rapidly spread across Texas.

In Austin, more than 14,000 scooters have been deployed by six companies all over the city since they first appeared in April 2018. One person has died in a crash involving a scooter and hundreds of complaints have been submitted through the city's 311 department.

"We’re starting to see more and more accidents,” West said. “We’re seeing two people on the same scooter. We’re seeing scooters going the wrong way. So I think we need to stop, have a conversation about it and bring people in that are stakeholders, and also users, to figure out what’s the right amount of regulation that we need concerning the use of scooters."