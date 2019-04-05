The more times Tyler Berghuis climbs atop Sure Motion, the better he gets at riding the Beutler & Son Rodeo bucking horse.

The two paired up so well Thursday night, in fact, that Sure Motion might take the Minnesota cowboy to the pay window in Lubbock when the weekend ends. Berghuis scored 82.5 points to take the lead in bareback riding after Thursday's opening night of the 77th annual ABC Pro Rodeo at Municipal Coliseum.

Berghuis had been on the bronc twice before at other rodeos and scored 76.5 and 78.5.

"So coming to this rodeo, I was like, 'Got to keep pushing myself. I've got to be better than that,'" he said. "First three jumps felt amazing. Fourth jump, I spurred over (the bronc's neck), and I was like, 'Just keep lifting. Digging your feet in.'

"I recovered really well after that and finished it strong. But it was definitely one of the better horses, and I was very glad to get him."

Berghuis, a graduate student at Tarleton State, won the bareback title at last year's College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, posting the highest average on four broncs and scoring 81.5 in the short go.

"It's sort of like I did it, and I've just got to keep believing in myself," he said, "because rodeo's a huge mental game. Like, I might have just went out and won a title, but then I go get bucked off a little hopper and it's like, 'What am I doing now?'"

However, he's come a long way since first taking a crack at bareback riding as a junior in high school.

"I got on my first couple of horses," he said, "and, heck, I got on with a work glove, thinking I could ride a bareback horse with a work glove. That doesn't go so well."

The ABC Rodeo continues with performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Though Berghuis set the pace after one night, the field in bareback includes three-time world champion and 15-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier Will Lowe from Canyon and Bill Tutor, who's made the past two NFRs. They're both up Saturday night.

Six-time NFR steer wrestler Matt Reeves is the two-time defending champion bulldogger in Lubbock, and the Cross Plains resident made the best run again Thursday, downing his steer in 6.3 seconds.

"I'm not real pumped, but maybe I'll win something out of it," Reeves said. "The (steers) are fresh, and the start was just tricky enough that it was tough. ... I made a good run, but just ran a little further and things got wild at the back end."

This weekend is the last rodeo at Municipal Coliseum, which is scheduled for demolition at an unspecified date in the near future.

Reeves, starting the second year of a two-year term as the PRCA director for steer wrestling, has been a regular at the Lubbock rodeo.

"Man, I like Lubbock," he said. "It's always fun. It seems like I've done a lot of good (here)."

ABC RODEO

at Municipal Coliseum

Leaders through Thursday's performance

Bareback riding: 1. Tyler Berghuis, Atwater, Minn., 82.5 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Sure Motion; 2. Tyler Johnson, 74; 3. Tolman Moore, 68; 4. Jade Taton, 65; 5. Tyler Ferguson, 59; no other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling: 1. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, 6.3 seconds; 2. Cade Staton, 7.8; 3. Rowdy Thames, 15.9; 4. Kodie Jang, 16.8; 5. Gage Hesse, 22.3; no other qualified runs.

Team roping: 1. Shandon Stalls/Shank Edwards, McLean/Tatum, N.M., 8.0 seconds; 2. Robert Thompson/Taos Muncy, 17.3; no other qualified runs.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Jake Barnes, Stephenville, 80.5 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Double Barrel; 2. Riggin Smith, 77.5; 3. Thatch Thatcher, 76.5; 4. Dawson Dahm, 76; 5. Preston Burr, 70; 6. Rowdy Chesser, 54.

Tie-down roping: 1. Shank Edwards, Tatum, N.M., 8.7 seconds; 2. Michael Otero, 9.0; 3. Ross Tucker, 18.1; 4. Travis Lewis, 28.9; 5. Colt Papy, 33.8; no other qualified runs.

Barrel racing: 1. Shali Lord, Lamar, Colo., 14.04 seconds; 2. Kenna Kaminski, 14.05; 3. Ilyssa Glass, 14.06; 4. Chani Graves, 14.13; 5. Suzanne Brooks, 14.14; 6. Kimberly Cockrell, 14.15.

Bull riding: 1. Esteban Bustamante, Cuauhtemoc, Chihuahua, Mexico, 81 points on Beutler & Son Rodeo's Record Rack's Hat Trick; 2. Wyatt Hart, 78.5; 3. Cullen Telfer, 78; 4. Daylon Swearingen, 77.5; 5. Cameron Brown, 76.5; no other qualified rides.

Total payoff: $39,806. Stock contractor: Beutler & Son Rodeo. Rodeo secretary: Dollie Riddle. Officials: Scot Quick and Kent Crouch. Timers: Dollie Riddle and Jeri Stockton. Announcer: Greg Simas. Specialty act: Johnny Dudley. Bullfighters: Wacey Munsell and Evan Allard. Clown/barrelman: Johnny Dudley. Flankmen: Bennie Beutler and Matt Scott. Chute bosses: Will O'Connell and Bennie Beutler. Pickup men: Shandon Stalls and Will O'Connell. Photographer: David Seymore. Music director: T.C. Long.