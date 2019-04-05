Beto O’Rourke never attended his high school prom and now he’s too busy running a presidential campaign to accept a bold young supporter’s invitation.

The El Paso, Texas, native was at a town hall in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday when he received the unusual offer.

“Um, so, it’s OK if you say no, but will you go to prom with me?” Claire from South Dakota asked, eliciting laughs from the crowd and O’Rourke himself.

“First of all, as someone who did not go to prom because no one asked me, I’m really touched,” O’Rourke said. “This means more than you know.”

O’Rourke, 46, had a response to the supporter’s question prepared.

“Someone told me about your sign, so we came up with a counter-proposal,” he said, holding up his own handmade sign. “Will you caucus for me? You’re in? OK, I like that. Thank you so much, that’s so sweet.”

O’Rourke later autographed her sign and Claire said it was “the happiest day of her life,” according to CNN reporter DJ Judd, whose social media skills allowed the world to follow this breaking story.

