Sales tax licenses issued in Lubbock by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for the week ending April 1:

• Mi Lindo Valle LLC, 9609 County Road 6900

• Double T Repair, 3007 34th St.

• Health Through Hemp, 4112 34th St.

• Lubbock Pet Grooming, 4029 34th St.

• Taqueria Guadalajara #2, 1301 50th St.

• Absolute Botanicals, 3626 50th St.

• Caviar Nail Lash Bar LLC, 3804 50th St.

• Cellular Spot TX LLC, 5705 Slide Road, Ste. D

• Mineral Management and Chemical Co. LLC, 4708 67th St., Ste. 119

• Proclear Water Solution, 4808 63rd St.

• Toni & Guy, 6002 Slide Road, #G04

• Mukewater Creative, 5009 Jarvis St.

• PMS-Pamper Me Silly, 6305 Emory St.

• Xeno Biosystems, 4406 13th St.

• Red and Thread, 1802 78th St.

• American Born Texas Made, 6415 95th St.

• Blue Oasis, 5620 122nd St., Unit 4149

• Conetrix Security LLC, 5225 S. Loop 289. Ste. 207

• Lubbock CBD, 6302 Frankford Ave., Ste. 2

• S.D. Garrett LLC, 4609 124th St.

• Tandemsoft LLC, 5225 S. Loop 289, Ste. 207

• Tina Cooper Photography, 5918 83rd St.