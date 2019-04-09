MINNEAPOLIS - Texas Tech men's basketball took fans on the ride of a lifetime.

March was a month of pure excitement around Tech basketball. It was madness, for lack of a better word. Tech advanced from the first two rounds in Tulsa, Oklahoma the next two in Anaheim, California and then in Minneapolis for the Final Four, Tech fell just short in the 2019 National Championship Monday evening against Virginia.

Tech stood on the national stage, and fell 77-85 in overtime in a game that could have gone either way.

It was a season to be remembered.

The program talks a lot about student excitement and student attendance, as it should. Not including the games over the winter break, Tech officials said the average student attendance was 2,500 students per game, which is impressive.

The program also said Tech fans deserve this. They were referring to the fans who have stood by this program for years. Fans in the stands for the years Tech wasn't making the tournament. For those fans in particular, watching Tech enter the national fray was especially exciting.

Eddie Smith is one of those fans - he's been attending basketball games since 1945. Smith watched Tech basketball back when they played in the old barn, then when they played in the Lubbock Municipal Coliseum, and now of course at the United Supermarkets Arena. Smith was in Atlanta when the Lady Raiders won the title in 1993. This weekend he was in Minneapolis with his son.

"All my life, if you'd cut me, I'd bleed red and black, that's the story," Smith said before he left for Minneapolis. "It's been a grand experience to even follow the sport."

Smith said the goal at Tech was always to get into the NCAA Tournament. Now, he said, the belief of what this Tech program can do has grown dramatically.

"I guess you could say it's name-making for Texas Tech, here suddenly we've made it," Smith said before he left for Minneapolis. "They're truly outstanding, and I've watched a bunch of teams back many years under various coaches... Really it's been a great basketball year. The last several years have been exciting."

Smith is a true fan of the game - he talked about the defensive strategies, the style of play that exists now as it did under Coach Bob Knight, and the players that need to play well for Tech for win the national title.

Smith said last week that if Tech won, he'd have an extra glass of scotch after the game.

Todd Robison is the grandson of longtime Tech coach and athletic administrator Polk Robison. Todd was in Minneapolis this weekend wearing his grandfather's old coaching jacket. Another of Polk's grandsons is wearing Polk's old Tech letterman jacket.

"We wanted to be sure (Polk) was represented," Todd said. "Other than anything that happened when he was coaching, this would be the highlight of his life, to see Tech on this stage.

Polk served as the head basketball coach from 1942 to 1946, and again from 1947 to 1961 at Tech. He then served as the athletic director from 1961 to 1969. Polk led Tech to the program's first Sweet 16 in 1961, although it wasn't called the Sweet 16 then. That was also the first year Tech won the Southwest Conference.

Polk died in 2008 at the age of 96, and Todd said he was still going to games before his passing. Tech's Polk Robison Men's Basketball Hall of Honor was created in 2003.

Todd said his grandfather called athletics the show-window to your university. He believed even then, before the days of broadcast, that the university greatly benefited from a successful athletic program. Todd said Tech saw that this weekend.

"He'd be so excited to see Tech getting this kind of attention," Todd said. "Tech fans are the most loyal, die-hard, and I mean, through thick and thin we're there... We're all just so committed to the success of Tech. As a kid, I played basketball in my driveway and pretended that I was the team and I was (broadcaster) Jack Dale announcing the game, and many times Tech made it to the Final Four in my driveway, but I never imagined they'd do it really in my life."

Todd and Smith said Beard has created believers.

"He'd love Coach Beard," Todd said of his grandfather. "He's that old-style coach, like back in the day It was tough, physical, focused on defense, really fundamental basketball. That's what Coach Beard does, and (Polk) would absolutely love Coach Beard if he were still here."

To the younger Tech fans out there who have grown accustomed to this type of success, Smith said Tech basketball is always a pleasure, even during the bad years.

"It's always been fun," Smith said. "The anticipation, you just never know."