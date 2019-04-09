MINNEAPOLIS - In the end, one team had to lose.

Texas Tech lost an overtime bout against Virginia in the NCAA basketball national championship game Monday night in Minneapolis. It was the Tech men's first appearance this deep in the tournament.

The two defensively strong teams spent the night exchanging blows on the offensive side. Tech crawled back from 10 points down to send the game into overtime, and had a chance to win on an inbounds play in the final second, but fell short. Virginia outscored the Red Raiders by eight in overtime to win 85-77.

Tech fans lingered inside U.S. Bank Stadium with strong faces. Not a negative thing was to be said about the team that took the university and the City of Lubbock on a near-championship journey.

"I'm proud to be a Red Raider," said Brenda Nelson, a 2007 graduate. "I'm really proud of them, they played awesome. I feel like we just ran out of time."

Tech played the underdog role for much of this season. The Red Raiders were predicted to finish seventh in the conference, but finished the year tied for the regular season Big 12 conference title. Tech went on a tear in its first four NCAA Tournament games, winning by an average of 15 points. Tech, a 3 seed in the tournament, upset number 2 seed Michigan and the 1 seed Gonzaga to earn a trip to the the first Final Four in program history.

In Minneapolis, Tech beat Michigan State to reach the championship game, but on a Monday in April, the Red Raiders didn't finish.

"I'm proud of these guys, they've been great," said Trooper Smith after the game. "They didn't come out and win, but they were close. I think they were America's team - everyone was pulling for them."

Beard said the team was led all year by its four main seniors - veteran Red Raiders Norense Odiase and Brandone Francis, as well as graduate transfers Matt Mooney and Tariq Owens. Lubbock native Jarrett Culver led the team in most offensive categories. Culver's sophomore colleagues Davide Moretti and Deshawn Corprew also played a vital role in the team's success, as did freshman Kyler Edwards.

Tech didn't win it all, but they sure came close.