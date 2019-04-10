MIDLAND — Texas Tech started an important week of baseball in style for the Red Raiders' fans in the Permian Basin.

Max Marusak and Josh Jung both homered and Cole Stilwell and Jung drove in three runs apiece, leading Tech to a 10-5 non-conference victory against New Mexico State on Tuesday night at Security Bank Ballpark.

The Red Raiders scored multiple runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings, providing the offensive support for starting pitcher Mason Montgomery and four relievers. Montgomery (3-0) used 66 pitches to go five innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks. The freshman lefthander struck out three.

Tech coach Tim Tadlock said he didn't want Montgomery to go too deep into the game so that he can be available for the Big 12 series coming up this weekend.

Tech (22-9, 5-4) goes to West Virginia (19-12, 4-5) for games at 5:30 p.m. CDT Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. In the opener, the Red Raiders expect to face WVU righthander Alek Manoah, who was named pitcher of the week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association for striking out 11 in eight scoreless innings last week against Oklahoma State.

Marusak's home run was an inside-the-park job to center field. It tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the third after Montgomery yielded a solo homer by Bruno Teramoto in the top of the third.

Tech took the lead for good later in the inning when an RBI groundout by Jung and a run-scoring single from Brian Klein made it 4-2. Jung's fourth homer of the season was a two-run shot to center in the fifth, good for a 6-2 lead.

Stilwell extended his hitting streak to nine games, going 3 for 5 with a run-scoring groundout in the first inning and a two-run single that capped a four-run seventh. The two batters before Stilwell in the seventh, Braxton Fulford and Gabe Holt, drove in runs with a bases-loaded walk and an infield single.

Holt and Klein finished with two hits apiece. Holt, Marusak and Fulford scored twice each.

Tech pitchers held New Mexico State to five hits while striking out 10. Following Montgomery to the mound were Ryan Sublette, Kurt Wilson, Caleb Freeman and Ryan Keesee. Sublette struck out four. Freeman was charged with two runs.

TEXAS TECH 10

NEW MEXICO STATE 5

NM State;101;000;102;—;5;5;1

Texas Tech;103;020;400;—;10;12;0

Allen, Fernandez (3), Reyes (5), Barraza (6), Munden (7), Edwards (7), Schubert (8) and Williams; Montgomery, Sublette (6), Wilson (8), Freeman (9), Keesee (9) and Fulford. W—Montgomery (3-0). L—Allen. 2B—New Mexico State, Ortiz. 3B—Texas Tech, Holt. HR—New Mexico State, Teramoto (1); Texas Tech, Marusak (1), Jung (4). Records: NM State 22-8, Texas Tech 22-9.