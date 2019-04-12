Barrio Arts Project committee members gathered at the Amarillo City Hall on Thursday afternoon for the group's initial planning meeting, noting the overarching goal is to tell the history of the Barrio Neighborhood through art and stories.

"I'm very excited about it because of the enthusiasm of those around the table," Melynn Huntley, one of the committee members, said. "The other thing that is so nice about the Barrio Arts Project is with the Barrio Neighborhood Plan, there is already a good structure and framework in place. We're not starting at ground level - we're two or three steps ahead."

Huntley said the art- and story-driven endeavor possesses multiple benefits.

"By doing that, we understand each other better, we know where we come from and gain greater insight regarding where we are today," she said. "We're all volunteers who care about Amarillo, enjoy history and want to find ways to preserve that history through a variety of artistic mediums."

During the initial session the committee discussed a "Let's Art Amarillo" theme, enabling programming to be subdivided into neighborhoods, citing "Let's Art Amarillo - The Barrio" as an example. Additionally, the group provided insight regarding the art producers.

"Some are professional artists, and some are artists in their living rooms working right now," Huntley said. "We're hoping to have an array of artists who are willing to step out and participate. We have so many talented people in our city that are hidden from view, and we'd like to have them share their talents for the greater good of the community. It's exciting and inspirational."

In January, a wide variety of artistic expressions were on display during the "If walls could talk - North Heights Art Project" event, which was held at the United Citizens Forum. The works included paintings, photography, sculptures, 3D pieces and poetry. Project organizers said that initiative stemmed from the realization the city was losing oral history with regard to North Amarillo. Works displayed there were available for purchase, officials said, with proceeds benefiting the North Heights Advisory Association.