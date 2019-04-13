Monday, April 15, is not only the deadline for most individuals and families to file their federal taxes, but it is also the deadline to submit vendor applications for the Amarillo Community Market.

“Amarillo Community Market has become a Center City tradition. Everything in our market must be homegrown, homemade, handcrafted or hand-created," said Beth Duke, executive director of Center City. "People love to come to our historic downtown and stroll through the market booths where they can meet the growers, bakers and artists.”

The ACM, a Center City of Amarillo project, is seeking food, produce, art and craft vendors for the fourth season of the market. The ACM provides an economic opportunity for local farmers, gardeners, craft food producers, artisans, food trucks, artists and other creatives. The market strives to incubate micro businesses, showcase local talent, and provide fun, healthy activities ranging from fitness and nutrition to arts and crafts.

Vendors may apply online at amarillocommunitymarket.com and review the Vendors’ Handbook with the market rules and procedures.

Dates for the 2019 season are June 1 to Sept. 28. The market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays at 1000 S. Polk St. on the grounds of the historic Bivins Home.

Connect with ACM on Facebook at Amarillo Community Market, or call 806-335-6360; email amarillocommunitymarket@gmail.com to be part of the ACM.