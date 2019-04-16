Bill McCarty was honored with the first ever Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout Award Monday afternoon at Polk Street United Methodist Church.

Presented by the Girls Scouts of the Texas Oklahoma Plains, Welcome Pardner owner DJ Stubben nominated McCarty.

"Bill has shared his time listening and responding to needs in our community (and) he is interactive in making others shine," she said.

Previously McCarty has also been honored by the Texas A&M Foundation, the Amarillo Better Business Bureau, the Amarillo Downtown Kiwanis and Kiwanis International clubs as well as the Golden Spread Council Boy Scouts of America in 2014 and 2017.

"Bill doesn't join everything," Stubben said, "but in all, he participates 100 percent."

McCarty, owner of Document Shredding & Storage, has been a long-time advocate for Girl Scout Camp Kiwanis. The married father of four -- three daughters and one son -- said he was shocked to receive the honor Monday.

"I was totally surprised," he said. "I don't why they would select me. I don't feel that I'm necessarily deserving; there have been a lot of guys through the years that have done a lot for this camp and for Girl Scouts."

McCarty got involved with the civic and goal oriented organization when he became a member of Amarillo's Kiwanis Club in 1962.

"I'm so glad our club stepped forward, about 1930, and voted to support what is now Camp Kiwanis as one of the major ... projects," he said. "It's the only project that we've ever had in our 99 years, that's been voted on by the entire membership as a permanent. ongoing project."

Though he has helped with many projects and local organizations, helping the Girl Scouts has been a family affair.

"Girl Scouts has been an important part of our family's life, principally my wife. All three daughters went through Girl Scouts and had a wonderful experience," he said. "I think Girl Scouts have continued to be a really good molder of young girls into women ... molding young lives in the right direction."

McCarty will be formally recognized again at Polk Street United Methodist Church during the GSTOP Women of Distinction event August 1, 2019.

"We're excited for him to be the first ... honoree," said Lacey Henninger, GSTOP community partnership. "Bill has graciously served and has been committed to the Girl Scouts for many years, so it was time to honor him."