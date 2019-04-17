Jackie Gene Miller, Sr. passed away at the age of 85 on April 15, 2019, in Italy, Texas. Born to Earl Douglas and Lysca Lee Miller on July 10, 1933, in Akron, Ohio, Jackie spent most of his early years crisscrossing the nation, as his father was a traveling salesman. In 1940, the family finally settled in Italy, Texas.

Jackie attended Italy High School, where he played football, basketball, and baseball. Following graduation in 1951, Jackie worked at Vought Aeronautics until he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served as a sergeant in the Korean War from 1953 to 1957. Stationed overseas, Jackie spent much of his time in Okinawa, Japan, where he swam on the U.S. Air Force swim team, winning many awards.

Following his time in the service, Jackie returned to work at Vought Aeronautics as a Production Manager. In 1957, Jackie met the love of his life, Pat Crow, and the pair was married in October of the following year at the First Methodist Church in Waxahachie.

In 1959, Jackie accepted a position at Farmers Insurance in Greenville, Texas, and just a year later, he and Pat gave birth to their only son, Jackie. The couple resided there until 1963 when they moved back to Ellis County. Following the move, Jackie returned to work at Vought Aeronautics, where he worked during the day and attended evening classes at the University of Texas at Arlington.

In the early 70s, Jackie purchased the Italy Auto Supply store, which he managed and owned until 1995. Jackie was an involved father, coaching his sons’ basketball and football teams and serving on the school board for several years. In addition, he was president of the booster club and an active member of the Italy Masonic Lodge.

Upon retiring from private business, Jackie served as the Ellis County Commissioner for Precinct 3, one of the most satisfying jobs of his life.

Jackie is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Lysca Lee Miller; his sister, Marjorie Dale Miller; and numerous family members and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Pat Miller; his beloved son, Jackie Miller, Jr.; his granddaughter, Lexie Miller, whom he adored; along with Hannah, Mary, and Abby Inbusch. He is also survived by his Godchildren, Jason Uehlinger and Jamie Frame.

Jackie was a horse race enthusiast, a history buff, and an avid sports spectator. He enjoyed reading, working in the yard, and barbequing. However, his favorite pastime of all was spending time with his family, whom he loved more than life. A wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Jackie will be forever remembered and missed by all.

Services will be held at 1:30 P.M. on Thursday, April 18, at Central Baptist Church in Italy, Texas, where Jackie was a member since 1975. An internment will follow at the Milford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that contributions be made to the “American Diabetes Association” in memory of Jackie Gene Miller, Sr. Donations will go towards research for diabetes. You can find their website at donations.diabetes.org.

To view an obituary or sign the guest book, please visit www.bozemitchellmckibbin.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home, 511 W. Main St., Waxahachie, Texas 75165. (972)937-2211