Theda D’Ann (Kuykendall) Moore was born March 20, 1941, in Abilene, TX to Theda Lenora Powers and George Atwell. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family in Ft Worth, TX on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

D’Ann is survived by her husband Don Moore of Springtown, daughters Cindy Rodgers (Danny) and Debbie Phillippi of Midlothian, and Myia Kuykendall (Jarrett Hinds) of Waxahachie, and step-daughters Stacy Spurlock (Tommy) and Susan Hinton (Jason) of Springtown. Her memory will live on with her 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by former husband and friend Milton Kuykendall of Midlothian, as well as numerous and much loved extended family.

Visitation will be held at Midlothian Funeral Home at 1:00 on Tuesday April 16, 2019 followed by a celebration of D’Ann’s life at 2:00. Internment will follow at Midlothian Cemetery.