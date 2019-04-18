A Coahoma man drowned Wednesday night while trying to launch a pontoon boat near the Wild Duck Marina at Lake Brownwood, and in an unrelated incident, a Richmond man was found dead in a vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot Wednesday afternoon near Winchell, authorities said.

Lake Patrol Chief Troy Henderson identified the victim of the accidental drowning as Gary Hipp, 63.

Henderson and game warden Travis Allen said Hipp had backed the pickup and trailer into the water, and the truck was found with the engine running and driver’s door open. The boat was floating nearby with the engine running in neutral, Allen said.

Hipp had waded into the water while trying to launch the boat, and a witness saw Hipp in chest-deep water trying to maneuver the boat over to a railing, Allen said.

Hipp “somehow got himself in a bind,” but it’s uncertain what actually caused him to get in trouble, Allen said. Hipp’s body was found in the water near the fishing and walking pier, he said.

Hipp and bought the boat a week or two earlier and was planning to get a stall for the boat, Allen said. He said Hipp came to Lake Brownwood to fish.

In the unrelated incident, deputy Byron Langley responded to a loose livestock call on CR 217 near Winchell when Langley saw tire tracks in a pasture, sheriff’s detective John Harper said.

Langley followed a bull and then saw tire tracks leading to a sport utility vehicle “high-centered” on the creek bed, with the deceased 65-year-old man inside, Harper said.

The man, who was having family problems, had been reported missing by Sugerland police about a week earlier and was last seen on April 9, Harper said.