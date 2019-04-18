Running from deputies after a 15-mile vehicle pursuit early Wednesday evening, and holding a cigarette, a man reached to pull up his pants as he ran — prompting deputies to think the man was reaching for a gun — before being taken into custody at Flat Rock Park.

Those were among the details provided by sheriff’s narcotics detective Carlyle Gover, who was involved in the pursuit and arrest of Marion Tow, 43, of Brownwood. Tow was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle with previous conviction, evading arrest with previous conviction, resisting arrest and possession of under 1 gram of a controlled substance, Brown County Jail records state.

Tow was taken into custody at 6:43 p.m. on property off Flat Rock Road after the 15-minute vehicle and foot pursuit and remained jailed Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $55,000.

“He wouldn’t give up,” Gover said of the pursuit.

The pursuit began when Carlyle tried to stop the 2019 Toyota Camry Tow was driving after seeing the wanted woman and the car’s front passenger seat, Gover said.

According to Gover’s report:

Gover received information that the wanted woman had been seen with Tow in the Camry in Brownwood. Gover also had information related to the distribution of methamphetamine.

Driving on Belle Plain, Gover saw the Camry — occupied by Tow, the wanted woman and another man — leave a parking lot and head north on Belle Plain. Gover turned around and activated his vehicle’s emergency lights to make a traffic stop. Tow pulled into a parking lot in the 1500 block and stopped. As Gover started to exit his vehicle, Tow accelerated away, made turns and ended up on Main Boulevard, Gover’s report alleged.

As Gover followed with his siren activated, Tow stopped briefly at the corner of Main Boulevard and Stetson, and the wanted woman and the other man got out.

Gover continued the pursuit, which ended up on several roads in the county and entered the Cason Cove area. Deputy Marvin Simpson joined in the pursuit. At one point Tow reversed direction on FM 3021 by entering a circular driveway and re-entering the road, according to Gover’s report.

Simpson set up spikes at the intersection of FM 3021 and CR 599. After going through the Cason Cove area for a second time, the Camry ran over a spike strip which engaged the car’s front and rear tires on the driver’s side.

The Camry was starting to slow from the tires deflating and lost the front tire, and ended up on Flat Rock Road. The driver “made a U-turn at the end of Flat Rock Road and bailed out of the car while it was still moving,” Gover’s report states.

“The Camry continued to roll across the road before running over a mailbox and crashing into a tree in Flat Rock Park.”

Gover and Cpl. Taylor Fletcher chased Tow on foot up a hill for about 100 yards. When Tow reached to pull up his pants, Gover and Fletcher pulled out their guns and then saw that Tow did not have a gun, Gover said.

“Tow’s route took him to a residence that left him with no clear exit,” Gover’s report states.

Tow responded to Fletcher’s commands to get on the ground, but resisted being handcuffed. That’s when Gover saw that Tow had an unlit cigarette in his hand.

Deputies searched the Camry and found marijuana and methamphetamine paraphernalia, including a glass pipe with methamphetamine. Deputies also saw swastikas and white power symbols, Gover’s report states. Deputies further found a BB gun under the driver’s seat, Gover said.