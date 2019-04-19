The past couple of weeks have not been happy days for the Texas Tech baseball team. Richard Cunningham just made it a little more miserable.

The Baylor 2-hole hitter hit an RBI single in the 11th inning Thursday night that lifted the 19th-ranked Bears past No. 16 Tech 11-10 as the Red Raiders started a 10-game home stand with a loss in a Big 12 series opener. Tech (23-13, 6-7) lost for the fifth time in its past seven games and dropped to 5-6 in April.

The outcome spoiled a stellar late-inning relief job by Tech pitcher John McMillon (0-2) and a Red Raiders' comeback from an early 9-3 deficit.

"I'm really proud of the way our guys battled back," Tech coach Tim Tadlock said. "I thought we showed a lot of grit. I think it's coming for us. There were a lot of positives in that ballgame."

McMillon inherited a 10-8 deficit in the seventh inning and retired 11 of the first 12 batters he faced, erasing the one who reached with a double play. The big righthander struck out four and gave the Red Raiders time to pull even.

Baylor (26-10, 9-3) finally broke a 10-10 tie in the 11th. Nick Loftin doubled just inside the first-base bag with one out, chasing McMillon after four innings. Cunningham greeted Dane Haveman with a sharp base hit up the middle as Loftin raced home.

McMillon was at 55 pitches, his season high, when Tadlock lifted him. But he'd thrown 50 to 54 pitches four times in his previous seven outings.

"I guess if you had it to do over again, you'd leave him in there," Tadlock said. "He was awful good. I thought he did his job. He gave us a chance to win the game in the ninth and the 10th and really the 11th, too. That's two weeks in a row he's thrown the ball as good as he can throw it."

Tech got something going in the bottom of the 11th as Cameron Warren worked a leadoff walk and was bunted to second. But Bears reliever Kyle Hill got a popup and a strikeout to end the 4-hour, 11-minute game.

Hill (6-0) and McMillon turned a slugfest into a bullpen duel. The senior righthander entered in the eighth, gave up a game-tying double to Josh Jung, the first batter he faced, and then retired 10 of the last 13 Tech batters. He struck out five in the ninth and the 10th, keeping the Red Raiders from even threatening a walk-off win.

Tech trailed 9-3 after Davis Wendzel's two-run homer in the fourth, but rallied to tie 10-10 with eighth-inning doubles from Gabe Holt, Dylan Neuse and Jung, the last two each driving in a run.

The Red Raiders had eight extra-base hits that helped fuel the comeback. In the fifth, Warren and Cody Masters delivered a two-run double and a two-run homer back to back, narrowing the gap to 9-7.

In the sixth, Braxton Fulford doubled, took third on a fly ball and came home on a pitch that got through the legs of Shea Langeliers, one of college baseball's top pro catcher prospects.

The Bears momentarily quieted the crowd when Cole Haring hit a solo homer in the seventh, chasing Hunter Dobbins, who was solid in middle relief. McMillon held the line until the 11th.

The Bears put the Red Raiders into a big hole early by roughing up starter Erikson Lanning. Mack Mueller's RBI double capped a three-run second, and Lanning loaded the bases in the third. Mueller then greeted Caleb Freeman with a grand slam that made it 7-2.

Lanning failed to get through three innings for the third time in his past five starts and allowed nine of 13 batters to reach in the second and the third before Tadlock came and got him.

"The command was definitely not great," Tadlock said. "You give up seven hits in 2 2/3, you're definitely not commanding the baseball. I don't think it was as bad as his line shows, but he wasn't that good either."

The two teams play again at 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.