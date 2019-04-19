Early voting begins at 8 a.m. Monday in the May 4 city elections and ends at 7 p.m. April 30.

All early voting takes place at the Brown County Elections Administration Office, 613 N. Fisk in Brownwood.

Early voting hours are:

• Monday, April 22 through Friday, April 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Monday, April 29 and Tuesday, April 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On the May 4 election day, polling places are:

• City of Bangs — Bangs Community Center, 406 Spencer, Bangs.

• City of Blanket — First United Methodist Church, 517 Main, Blanket.

• City of Brownwood — Brown County Elections Administrators Office, 613 N. Fisk, Brownwood.

• City of Early — Early Business Complex, 104 Industrial, Early.

On the ballots:

Blanket

• Vote for organist the adoption of a local sales and use tax at the rate of 1 percent to provide revenue for street repair and maintenance

Bangs

• City council unexpired term, vote for Sheila Roberts or Gregory E. MacDonald

• Vote for or aganist the adoption of a local sales and use tax at the rate of one-fourth of 1 percent to provide revenue for street repair and maintenance

Brownwood

• City council Ward 5, vote for Jerry DeHay or Walker Willey

Early

• Mayor, vote for Sean Fulton or Bob Mangrum