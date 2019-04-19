Early voting begins at 8 a.m. Monday in the May 4 city elections and ends at 7 p.m. April 30.
All early voting takes place at the Brown County Elections Administration Office, 613 N. Fisk in Brownwood.
Early voting hours are:
• Monday, April 22 through Friday, April 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Monday, April 29 and Tuesday, April 30 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On the May 4 election day, polling places are:
• City of Bangs — Bangs Community Center, 406 Spencer, Bangs.
• City of Blanket — First United Methodist Church, 517 Main, Blanket.
• City of Brownwood — Brown County Elections Administrators Office, 613 N. Fisk, Brownwood.
• City of Early — Early Business Complex, 104 Industrial, Early.
On the ballots:
Blanket
• Vote for organist the adoption of a local sales and use tax at the rate of 1 percent to provide revenue for street repair and maintenance
Bangs
• City council unexpired term, vote for Sheila Roberts or Gregory E. MacDonald
• Vote for or aganist the adoption of a local sales and use tax at the rate of one-fourth of 1 percent to provide revenue for street repair and maintenance
Brownwood
• City council Ward 5, vote for Jerry DeHay or Walker Willey
Early
• Mayor, vote for Sean Fulton or Bob Mangrum