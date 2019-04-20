Lawmakers, hereafter, let’s abandon the word “shall” and substitute “must.” Some of you will know why I’m saying this, but for those who don’t, here’s a recap: Teeny-fingered Trump (he creates names for others, so why can’t I have one for him? Actually, I have created several, but I think this publication would decline to put the other names in print) has managed to stop IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig from complying with a request by House Ways and Means Committee Chair Richard Neal, D-Mass., for Trump’s tax returns. Even though the IRS code — IRC 6103 — assigns this task to Rettig, the commissioner was somehow able to toss the ball to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Now, Mnuchin is dribbling, while Trump sits red-faced in the stands, applauding. The red-face should not be considered a sign of shame, though, if Trump had even a granule of respect for the law, it would.

So, are we to just watch the game that will end with the dissolution of government as we know it, or should we storm the basketball court?

Not up for that? Try this: Let’s have Neal and other House Ways and Means Committee members walk over to Rettig’s office, waving a printout of the IRS code. They will demand Trumps tax returns. Maybe the police force that governs this should be on hand, and if Rettig refuses they can slap the cuffs on the man.

How dare Charles Rettig defy a straightforward law? I don’t care if Mnuchin is his boss and I don’t care if Trump is Mnuchin’s boss. We, the people, cannot allow this to happen.

Myself, I’d do even more. I’d like to dress like a ninja and sneak into the IRS and steal Trump’s returns. And while I’m dressed for the occasion, I’d move onto U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s office and steal the unredacted Mueller report. I’m mad as hell and I will hate myself if I just sit back and take it.

Deep breath.

When I was a little girl, I kept a cape buried in my grandmother’s garden on the off chance I’d have to don it to fight injustice the way Supergirl did. Now I’m wondering if that cape was such a bad idea.

I can just picture the comic book cover featuring me, a dumpling-shaped, 79-year-old woman in ninja attire, hitting Rettig with her left, Mnuchin with her right and Trump, who is trying to flee, with a forceful foot to the butt. Trump, Mnuchin and Rettig would all have word balloons and they would all be saying the same thing: "Oof!"

I, of course, would be shouting: “Take that!” If this were a moving cartoon that had sound, a fat lady would be off in the distance singing the Star-Spangled Banner.

OK, what I’m trying to say is that so far in Trump’s presidency, I am allowed to dream. So far.