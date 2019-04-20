Palm Sunday

St. Paul's on the Plains Episcopal Church: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1510 Ave. X.

St. Christopher's Episcopal Church: 9:15 a.m.-10:50 a.m., adult forum, 2807 42nd St.

Holy Saturday

St. Christopher's Episcopal Church: 8:30 a.m., Holy Saturday Observance Walk. Meet at 2807 42nd St.

Easter Sunday

Resthaven Annual Easter Sunrise Service: 7 a.m., 5740 W. 19th St., at the Empty Tomb location. Information: 791-6200.

St. Paul's on the Plains Episcopal Church: 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., service; 9:15 a.m. potluck brunch; Easter egg hunt after 10:30 a.m. service, 1510 Ave. X.

St. Christopher's Episcopal Church: 8 a.m., Rite I, 9 a.m. Easter breakfast; 10 a.m. Rite II, Flowering the Cross; Easter egg hunt after 10 a.m. service, 2807 42nd St.

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church: 10 a.m., 1706 Slide Road.

First Christian Church: 8:30 a.m., 10:40 a.m., Easter services, 2323 Broadway.