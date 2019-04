Environmental Inspections conducted by the Lubbock Environment Health Department during the week that ended April 13.

NO CRITICAL VIOLATIONS

• Mediterranean Café, 3624 50th St.

• Mi Kocina, 2104 77th St.

• Panda Express No. 2204, 313 N. University Ave.

• QuickTrack No. 65, 3402 98th St.

• QuickTrack No. 71, 2504 98th St.

• Walmart No. 3826 (Produce), 1911 Marsha Sharp Fwy.

ONE CRITICAL VIOLATION

• Chick-Fil-A, 3615 19th St. – observed ice buildup in reach-in cooling unit. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Teddy Jacks (Patio Bar), 7205 Milwaukee Ave. – observed no chemical test strips on site at the time of inspection. Corrected on site.

TWO OR MORE CRITICAL VIOLATIONS

• Covenant Medical Center, 3615 19th St. – observed condensation buildup in walk-in freezer. Observed slow water pressure at hand sink. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Teddy Jacks (Bar), 7205 Milwaukee Ave. – observed wet rag stored outside of sanitizer solution while not in use. Observed unsealed area under soda nozzle. Corrected on site. Observed soiled area near shelving. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Walmart No. 3826 (Meat Market), 1911 Marsha Sharp Fwy. – observed soiled fan covers in walk-in cooling unit. Observed damage gasket our reach-in freezers. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• McDonald's No. 7800, 102 N. University Ave. – observed damaged gasket on walk-in cooler unit and reach-in cooling unit. Observed multiple holes in ceiling tiles. Corrected by next routine inspection. Observed food permit and food manager certifications not displayed to the public at the time of inspection.

• Walmart No. 3826 (Deli), 1911 Marsha Sharp Fwy. – observed containers stacked while wet. Observed soiled fan covers in walk-in cooling unit and freezer. Observed soiled rotisserie machine. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• A New World Daycare, 1912 19th St. – observed possible cross-contamination. Corrected on site. Observed soiled filter on vent hood. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• City Donut, 2245 19th St. – observed food manager certification not available at the time of inspection. Corrected by 05/08/19. Observed personal employee items stored on food prep services. Corrected on site. Observed soiled vent hood. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Mateo, 707 N I-27 – observed improper plumbing under hand sink. Corrected by 04/16/19. Observed damage to seal on the rear door to facility. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Texas Café and Bar (Bar), 3604 50th St. – observed soiled soda nozzle. Observed soiled interior of reaching cooling unit. Observed soiled floor in beer cooler. Corrected by next routine inspection. Observed employee items stored over food service items. Corrected on site.

• Josie Gringos, 1806 Clovis Road – observed possible cross-contamination. Observed no thermometer in reach-in cooling unit. Corrected on site.

• Leal's Tamale, 6205 19th St. – observed sanitizer bucket testing at toxic levels. Observed container with no handle stored in sugar. Personal employer items stored over food service items. Corrected on site.

• Taco Bell/Pizza Hut No. 20308, 5111 82nd St. – observed sticker residue on food storage containers. Containers stacked all wet. Observed dirty containers throughout kitchen area. Observed food manager certification not posted to the public at the time of inspection. Corrected on site.

• Applebee's Neighborhood Grill (Bar), 4025 S Loop 289 – observed improper plumbing at dipper well. Observed heavily soiled lid on container of dipper well. Observed stagnant water accumulation in container near a dipper well. Corrected by 04/11/19. Due to the nature of violations, managerial knowledge and control was not observed.

• Walmart No. 3826 (Grocery), 1911 Marsha Sharp Fwy. – observed improper storage of toxic items. Observed personal employee beverages stored on racks with food service items. Observed soiled ceilings and fan covers in walk-in freezer. Observed damaged door on dairy freezer. Observed damaged gasket on multiple cooling units. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Walmart No. 3826 (Bakery), 1911 Marsha Sharp Fwy. – observed improper storage of toxic items. Corrected on site. Observed soiled ceiling tiles and ceiling vents. Observed improper storage of kitchen utensils. Observed damaged ceiling vents. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• CC's Bar and Grill, 1605 50th St. – observed possible cross-contamination. Observed no thermometer in reach-in cooling unit. Corrected on site. Observed holes in ceiling tiles above kitchen area. Observed soiled fan in walk-in cooling unit. Observed no paper towels in restroom. Observed no lid for trashcan and women's restroom. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Taco Villa No. 59, 9809 Slide Road – observed soiled ice chute in ice machine. Observed soiled containers stacked and food contact surfaces. Observed improper storage of toxic items. Observed unlabeled containers storing bulk spices and seasonings. Observed mop not properly air drying at the time of inspection.

• Teddy Jacks, 7205 Milwaukee Ave. – cold hold foods held at improper temperatures. Observed no thermometer at prep table. Observed wiping cloths stored improperly throughout facility. Observed personal employee items stored with food service items. Corrected on site. Observed damaged seal on cold prep table. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Texas Café and Bar (Food Service), 3604 50th St. – hot hold food held at improper temperatures. Observed possible cross-contamination. Observed no screen on side door. Corrected on site. Observed improper storage of toxic items. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Rosas Café and Tortilla Factory No. 12, 3115 50th St. – observed soiled container storing utensils. Observed sharply dented cans. Observed pitcher being stored in hand sink. Advised: hand sink is for handwashing only. Observed improper storage of kitchen utensils. Corrected on site. Observed hand sink by drive-through not properly sealed to wall. Observed no backsplash at hand sink. Observed damaged walls in kitchen area. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Beijing House Restaurant, 3605 50th St. – observed possible cross-contamination. Observed soiled ice deflector plate. Observed damaged lid on ice machine. Observed raw beef stored uncovered in reach-in freezer. Observed improper storage of kitchen utensils. Observed cardboard being used improperly. Observed soiled ice machine. Observed soiled shelves. Observed soiled walls in walk-in cooling unit. Observed soiled doors on cooling units. Observed soiled floors, walls, ceilings and faceplates on light switches. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Casa Manila, 6620 Milwaukee Ave. – observed possible cross-contamination. Observed inadequate dish-sanitation. Observed inadequate date-marking systems. Observed expired pork. Observed no chemical test strips on site at the time of inspection. Observed three-compartment sink improperly arranged. Corrected on site. Observed restroom door not self-closing. Corrected by 07/09/19.

• One Guy from Italy, 4320 50th St. – cold hold food held at improper temperatures. Observed ice deflector plate soiled. Observed sticker residue on kitchen utensils. Observed improper storage of toxic items. Observed unlabeled spray bottles containing toxic liquids. Observed inadequate date-marking systems. Observed expired items. Observed torn gasket on reach-in cooling unit. Observed employee with beard longer than allowed unrestrained. Good hygiene practices not observed. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Honey Child LLC, 2319 N. University Ave. – observed expired items. Observed inadequate date-marking systems. Observed sharply dented cans. Observed gasoline stored near food service items. Observed personal employee beverage store and food prep service. Corrected on site. Observed heavily soiled fan in walk-in cooling unit. Observed no soap at hand station. Corrected by next routine inspection. Observed facility employees lacking required food handler certifications at the time of inspection. Corrected by 04/19/19.

• Applebee's Neighborhood Grill, 4025 South Loop 289 – cold hold foods held at improper temperatures. Observed unlabeled spray bottle containing toxic liquid. Observed back door propped open. Observed personal employee beverages and tobacco products stored on food service surfaces. Observed personal employee phone stored on food prep surface. Corrected on site. Observed improper plumbing under hand sink. Corrected by 04/11/19. Observed holes in multiple ceiling tiles. Observed possible cross-contamination. Observed dishes stacked while wet. Observed hand sink not properly sealed to wall. Observed damaged gaskets on multiple reach-in cooling units. Observed heavily soiled ceiling vent. Observed missing light shields. Corrected by next routine inspection.

• Estrella's Mexican Restaurant, 1905 50th St. – observed possible cross-contamination. Observed soiled ice deflector plate. Observed container storing clean utensils stored on soiled rack. Observed soiled can opener. Observed improper employee handwashing. Observed spray bottle with no label containing toxic liquid. Observed sanitizer bucket testing at toxic levels. Observed soiled ice machine. Observed tape on reach-in cooling unit. Observed cracked kitchen utensils. Observed improper storage of sanitizer towels. Observed mop head not properly air drying. Corrected on site. Observed no chemical test strips on site at the time of inspection. Observed damaged table covers. Observed no light cover in dry storage area. Observed taped ceiling and unfinished surfaces at roof access. Observed soiled baby changing table. Due to the number and nature of violations, food safety knowledge was not observed. Corrected by next routine inspection.