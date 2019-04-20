GRAHAM — Gregory Williams and Julian Flores won the short sprints and ran on two victorious Snyder relay teams in the District 5-4A/6-4A area track and field meet Wednesday.

Snyder won five boys events. Williams won the 100 meters in 10.80 seconds, Flores took the 200 meters in 22.59 and Christian Escobedo cruised in the 3,200, running 10 minutes, 12.22 seconds and winning by nearly seven seconds.

Kayden Montoya, Williams, Timothy Sosa and Flores ran to first place in the 400-meter relay in 42.15 and also in the 800 relay in 1:28.86.

Snyder freshman Taryn Nobles swept the girls' 1,600 (5:48.17) and the 3,200 (12:42.68).