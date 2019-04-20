Seventeen-year-old Garrett Ellis thought his Eagle Scout project would be simple.

“Dig some holes. Plant some trees. Done,” the Troop 14 Scout recalled at the splash pad at Mayes Park in Brownwood Thursday afternoon, where he had asked representatives of several businesses and fellow scouts to gather.

The project — to build and install benches at the splash pads at three city parks — wasn’t so simple. “This simple project ended up taking eight months,” Ellis said.

Ellis thanked representatives of businesses who had helped them with his project. He called them forward one at a time and gave them plaques of appreciation.

Ellis gave plaques to Brent Huxford of M&F Gauge, Jon Ochoa and David Withers of the City of Brownwood, Cullen Sliger of Sliger’s Market and Weston Jacobs of Weakley-Watson Hardware.

He was joined by scoutmasters James LeMond, Rance Boren, Kevin Biasiolli, Jon Ellis and Alex Dobson, and scouts Ryan LeMond, Aaron Bass, Zac Ellis, Andrew Boren, Blake Biasiolli and Jim Evetts.

Ellis, the son of Jon and Christy Ellis, said he got the idea for the benches after realizing parents and grandparents of children at the splash pads had no where to sit.

Speaking at the Mayes Park splash pad, Ellis thanked:

• Ratliff Steel for providing the square tubing and fabrication of the bench frames.

• M&F Gauge for powder coating the frames.

• McCoy’s Building Supply for helping with the plans and lumber suggestion.

• Weakley-Watson Hardware for the donation of the concrete to place the frames, as well as washers, nuts and bolts.

• City of Brownwood for working with Ellis.

• Sliger’s Market for the donation of trees.

Ellis also thanked the scouts of troops 14 and 22 who helped with several tasks, and the Scout leaders including Kim Leigh, who made the plaques.

“I want the Scouts here to take not of this,” Ellis said. “Plan accordingly. I didn’t plan on it taking this long, so my advice to you is, get after it and leave yourself plenty of time to do your project.”