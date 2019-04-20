EARLY — Inside the cavernous space at Heartland Mall that will be home to the XTreme Jump Trampoline Park, Daniel Buitron greeted a visitor and stood near the rows of tubular framework being installed.

Buitron, a 1995 graduate of May High School, pointed out the locations of various attractions that the framework will grow in to including a Ninja warrior court, a dodge ball court, a kiddy jump area and, of course, trampolines.

The 42-year-old Buitron will be the owner-operator of Xtreme Jump, which is being built in the former location of the Sears and Bealls stores. Buitron’s wife, Ashley, will be the manager.

“We’re shooting for a mid-May opening,” Buitron said.

Buitron worked for 13 years at 3M, six years at Kohler and two years at Potter Industries before deciding to follow his dream of owning a business. Buitron has been friends for several years with an Xtreme Jump representative who helped him get into the business.

“It’s kind of a dream come true,” Buitron said.

Buitron described what it will be like to see kids coming into Xtreme Jump and seeing their eyes light “like they’re in a candy store.”

“I feel like now I’m giving back to kids,” Buitron said. “It’s what God has put in my life. I gave it to God and really sat down and prayed about it.”

The Buitrons are the parents of three — son Journey, a student at Texas Tech University, son Tristan, a Brownwood High School senior, and daughter Trinity, a Brownwood High junior.

The City of Early has extended a welcome to Xtreme Jump. City Administrator Tony Aaron said via email:

“We are very excited about the opening of Xtreme Jump in Early. Our citizens for a long time have asked for more fun activities for kids and families in our community. Xtreme Jump fits that bill. Not only will the business bring in additional sales tax revenue, add another reason for people in surrounding communities to visit Early for shopping, dining, and entertainment, but it will provide a higher degree of quality of life in Early and Brown County.

“This helps attract people to move here. Young professionals with families list quality of life as a determining factor on where they move to. Attracting and retaining young professionals and families is something we talk about on a regular basis when it comes to everything from planning park improvements or attracting new businesses. Xtreme Jump will be a success in our community for many reasons and we ask all of our communities help support them when they open.”