NaNook & NaKoda's Big Paws Rescue will be hosting the Bark & Wine fundraiser from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Spirit of Texas Winery to assist with the cost of its new “doghouse.”

“Right now we are a network of foster homes, we do not have an actual facility,” said Toni Burleson, Director of NaNook & NaKoda's Big Paws Rescue. “What we are trying to raise the money for is called the 'doghouse.' It's a building we're purchasing that will be set up like a livable home, but it's the dogs' house. In there they learn house manners, basic obedience, public access. Any dogs that have the right temperament, we'll donate to veterans as service animals. We begin that training there as well.”

The benefit will feature musical attractions 4740, Remedy and Highway Sisters, an increase from one act at last year's inaugural event.

“We did a very small, scaled back version of this last year that was just the concert just to get a feel of people's interest in an event like this in our area” Burleson said. “That went over pretty decent our first time so we decided to expand this year.”

Bark & Wine will also feature a silent auction with at least 18 different packages on which to bid.

“We have everything from a hunting package to autographed memorabilia,” Burleson said. “We have a legends autographed Dallas Cowboys helmet, movie posters, and a painting by a local artist. We also have a dog package donated by Petsense, a staycation package, a date night package and then miscellaneous small items like purses and hats.”

Munchie's Food Truck will be on location, and the Spirit of Texas Winery will have beverages available as well.

“All proceeds are going toward this project, and we want everybody to come out and have a good time,” Burleson said.