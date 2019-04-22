Shi Lee's Barbecue and Soul Food held their Third Annual Citywide Easter Egg Hunt at Bones Hooks Park Easter Sunday afternoon.

"This is what Easter is supposed to look like," said Tremaine Brown, event organizer. "I try to bring beautiful events to have families build memories and show the rest of the town that the north side has pride."

Under the bright sun and low-to mid 80 degree temperatures, hundreds of children anxiously awaited 3 o'clock to strike so the egg hunt could begin.

"We've got close to 100,000 eggs out here, real and toy," Brown said. "We're going to let these kids loose at 3, to let them continue having a good time."

To some Amarillo's Marathon may have started with Brown, owner of Shi-Lee's, but Brown says he's just a vessel.

"In addition to the people who just came by and gave money, or gave their time and other stuff, Plains Dairy has always been so good to us -- they gave 1,800 bottles of water," he said. "We also had Amarillo Ice Company give 100 bags of ice and their mobile ice cooler, Tender Crust Bread gave 108 loaves of bread plus of 100 packs of ... buns. Oh my goodness! The community showed up!"

Additional support came from North Heights Discount & Cafe who bought bicycles and scooters, which were some of the hundreds of prizes given away. Brown also served up ribs, brisket, hamburgers, hot dogs, baked beans and drinks free of charge.

"It's all about the community coming together and corporate sponsorships supporting beautiful things going on in north Amarillo," Brown said. "But it's not just about north Amarillo; it's about the whole city."

Brown said he hoped garnering citywide attention would bring about changing some disparities between the quadrants in the city.

"A lot of people never come across the tracks," he said. "I feel like all of the parks should be on a level playing field. We have outdated equipment on the north side and on the northeast side.

"If Amarillo want this city to be beautiful, then this part of town has to be beautiful as well."