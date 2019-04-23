Potter County's Fire Station No. 1 construction project has now moved from schematic design to the design development phase. In February the Potter County Commissioners' Court granted approval for Parkhill, Smith and Cooper to execute architectural services for the project and during Monday's regular meeting the Court voted 4-1 to advance the $3.8 million endeavor. Commissioner Mercy Murguia cast the lone dissenting vote.

Officials said the project represents a substantial increase in bottom line costs over the price tag for Fire Station No. 3, which they noted was built for $2.2 million. Parkhill, Smith and Cooper personnel said there were four factors in the costs between Fire Station #1 and Fire Station No. 3: Escalating construction costs, greater square footage, landscaping and paving and design contingency.

"We know a lot has happened over the last few years," Paul Hare, one of the project's architect's said. "You've got the ballpark and a lot of redevelopment going on. There's a lot of business going on downtown since we built Fire Station No. 3. There's a lot of demand and not a lot of supply. It drives the cost up - construction escalation."

Meanwhile, the inclusion of a fitness room in the overall scope of work proved to be at the foundation of much the dialogue on the matter.

"We have been trying since 2006 to provide an area and equipment for our paid and volunteer firefighters to have access to physical fitness equipment," Lake said. "We have made some changes to policy at the direction of the Texas Commission on Fire Protection, because when the National Fire Protection Association passes a standard it is a consensus standard. When the Texas Commission on Fire Protection adopts a NFPA statute, it becomes law in the state of Texas we have to follow. The fitness and wellness initiative states you have to provide a place and equipment for your members to get required physical fitness. I don't think it's very smart to build a new fire station or remodel a fire station and not provide an area for physical fitness training."