Brownwood ISD is welcoming new principals at three of its campuses for the 2019-2020 school year. East Elementary, Woodland Heights Elementary, and Coggin Intermediate School will have new principals leading the way into the new school year.

The new East Elementary principal will be Ms. Dee Dee Wright, who is also new to Brownwood ISD. Ms. Wright earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education, a Master of Education degree and Principal Certification from Tarleton State University, as well as a Superintendent Certification from Region VI. For the last 9 years Ms. Wright served as an Elementary Principal in Goldthwaite CISD. She has two sons, Dathan and Sawyer, and has been married to her husband Ronny Wright for 38 years.

“I am so honored and blessed to be a part of the East family,” stated Wright. “I can’t wait to meet all of my students and parents. We are going to have a great 2019-2020 year.”

At Woodland Heights Elementary, Ms. Jeanette Lancaster will be moving into the role of principal. Ms. Lancaster had previously been working as the Assistant Principal at Woodland Heights and this was her 19th year working in education. She was an elementary teacher for 13 years and a school counselor for 5 years. Ms. Lancaster holds a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Tarleton State University and a double masters in School Counseling and Educational Administration from Lubbock Christian University.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve the families and staff of Woodland Heights as the new principal,” said Lancaster. “I’m fortunate to get to work with such wonderful teachers and students, and I look forward to continuing the good work that has already begun here and to many great years ahead.”

Coggin Intermediate School (CIS) will also see a familiar face in a new role. Ms. Stacy Loftin, previously a CIS Assistant Principal, will be the new principal for the campus. Prior to her role as an assistant principal, Ms. Loftin served as a counselor at East Elementary. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Tarleton State University, a Master of Education degree in Counseling from UNT, and her Principal Certification from Angelo State.

“The last two years as Assistant Principal at Coggin Intermediate have been the highlight of my career,” said Loftin. “I’m very excited to begin a new chapter as Principal. I love my CIS family.”

“Finding the best principals who also fit with our individual campus dynamics is extremely important,” said Brownwood ISD Superintendent, Dr. Joe Young. “I believe we have done that with Mrs. Lancaster, Mrs. Loftin, and Mrs. Wright. We had a great candidate pool from inside and outside the district, and I want to thank the teachers from each campus involved with the hiring committees for helping us make these difficult decisions. Besides teachers and classroom instructional aides, our principals are the most impactful positions within our district in terms of student excellence. We work hard to grow administrators within our district, but also recognize that a successful leader from outside the district can bring new perspectives and help us grow as an organization. I’m excited about the new leadership within our district and look forward to them building on the strong foundations set by Mr. Lewis, Mrs. Wilbourn, and Mrs. Swanzy.”